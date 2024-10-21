scriptGautam Gambhir’s Coaching: One Embarrassing Record After Another for the Indian Cricket Team | Latest News | Patrika News
Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching: One Embarrassing Record After Another for the Indian Cricket Team

Sri Lanka had never defeated India in a bilateral ODI series in 27 years. But after Gambhir’s coaching, India lost the series 2-0 to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, New Zealand has thrashed Team India at their own home after 36 years.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 11:35 am

Patrika Desk

When former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team, the media made big claims. But under his coaching, the Indian team is in bad shape. First, India lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka, and now New Zealand has thrashed Team India at their own home after 36 years.
Sri Lanka had never defeated India in a bilateral ODI series in 27 years. But after Gambhir’s coaching, India lost the series 2-0 to Sri Lanka. The surprising thing is that the team that lost to Sri Lanka included big players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In all three matches of the series, the Indian team was all out. This is also an embarrassing record. In the history of ODI cricket, this is the first time India has lost 30 wickets in a three-match ODI series.
India has not won a single ODI match this calendar year, and no ODI match will be played for the rest of the year. This happened after 45 years when the Indian team did not win a single ODI match in a calendar year. The last time this happened was in 1979.
Meanwhile, the Indian team has suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test against New Zealand. The last time India lost a Test match to New Zealand was in 1988. This has also broken India’s good record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last time India lost at this stadium was 19 years ago, when Pakistan won in 2005.
This is India’s second Test defeat at home this year. Earlier, England had defeated them at the start of the year. This has also added another embarrassing record to India’s tally. After 12 years, India has lost two Test matches at home in a single year. The last time this happened was in 2013, when England, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, had defeated India 2-1 in a Test series on Indian soil.

