Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

The 75-year-old former Indian cricketer has chosen Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as openers. Virat Kohli is at number three, while Mohinder Amarnath, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, occupies the number four position. Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, is at number five, and MS Dhoni is the wicketkeeper-batsman at number six. Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team, is at number seven.

Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out Sunil Gavaskar has included two fast bowlers and two spinners in his team. Surprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah did not make the cut. Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh are the spinners, while Mohammed Shami and Zaheer Khan are the fast bowlers.

Dhoni Captaining, Not Kapil Dev Sunil Gavaskar has entrusted the captaincy not to all-rounder Kapil Dev or Rohit Sharma, but to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni is one of India’s most successful captains, often surprising the opposition with his captaincy.