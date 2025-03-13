scriptGavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions | Latest News | Patrika News
Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

Sunil Gavaskar has selected his all-time India ODI team, omitting some surprising names. Notable exclusions from his playing XI include the explosive batsman Virender Sehwag, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

BharatMar 13, 2025 / 08:36 am

Patrika Desk

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar Selects All-Time India ODI Playing XI: India has clinched the ICC Champions Trophy title for the third time after defeating New Zealand. Following this historic victory, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has selected his all-time Indian One Day International (ODI) team. Surprisingly, however, the formidable batsman Virender Sehwag and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly did not make the cut.
The 75-year-old former Indian cricketer has chosen Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as openers. Virat Kohli is at number three, while Mohinder Amarnath, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, occupies the number four position. Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, is at number five, and MS Dhoni is the wicketkeeper-batsman at number six. Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team, is at number seven.

Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Sunil Gavaskar has included two fast bowlers and two spinners in his team. Surprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah did not make the cut. Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh are the spinners, while Mohammed Shami and Zaheer Khan are the fast bowlers.

Dhoni Captaining, Not Kapil Dev

Sunil Gavaskar has entrusted the captaincy not to all-rounder Kapil Dev or Rohit Sharma, but to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni is one of India’s most successful captains, often surprising the opposition with his captaincy.

Sunil Gavaskar’s All-Time Indian ODI Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohinder Amarnath, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicket-keeper Batsman), Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan.

