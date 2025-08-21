Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gavaskar slams critics of Indian players for playing Pakistan, says ‘If the government…’

Gavaskar stated, "If the government has made a decision, I don't understand why the players are being criticised or commented upon. The players have a contract with the BCCI and they follow the instructions of the Indian government. Everything depends on them."

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

sunil gavaskar
Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar (Photo – BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar, former captain and legendary batsman of India, has strongly objected to the criticism surrounding the Indian players' participation in the Asia Cup 2025. The 'Little Master', in a conversation with India Today, stated that the players are merely following the instructions of the BCCI and the Indian government, and therefore, criticising them is wrong.

Criticism of Players is Wrong

Gavaskar said, “If the government has taken a decision, I don't understand why the players are being criticised or commented upon. The players have a contract with the BCCI and they follow the instructions of the Indian government. Everything depends on them.” He further added, “The players are helpless in this matter. They have been selected for the Asia Cup, and if the government says they have to play, they will go and play. If the government refuses, the BCCI will take steps accordingly.”

Total 8 Teams to Participate in Asia Cup

The Asia Cup cricket tournament is commencing on 9 September 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final match scheduled for 28 September in Dubai. A total of 8 teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups. India and Pakistan are in the same group.

India's first match is against the UAE on 10 September, while the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match will be played on 14 September. Gavaskar's statement has once again raised the question of how much influence political and administrative decisions have on a sport like cricket. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the Indian team's performance in the tournament, and especially the India-Pakistan match.

