Gavaskar slams critics of Indian players for playing Pakistan, says ‘If the government…’

Gavaskar said, “If the government has taken a decision, I don't understand why the players are being criticised or commented upon. The players have a contract with the BCCI and they follow the instructions of the Indian government. Everything depends on them.” He further added, “The players are helpless in this matter. They have been selected for the Asia Cup, and if the government says they have to play, they will go and play. If the government refuses, the BCCI will take steps accordingly.”