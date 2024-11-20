Gerald Coetzee punished for ‘misbehaving’ with umpire in match against India

A demerit point added to the record The ICC has issued a statement saying that Gerald Coetzee has been found guilty of violating the code of conduct rules 2.8. This matter is related to protesting against the umpire’s decision in an international match. The ICC has added a demerit point to Coetzee’s record.

Coetzee accepted his guilt Coetzee has accepted his guilt and the proposed punishment from match referee Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel. Therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing in this matter. It is mentioned that Coetzee has accepted the proposed punishment and has accepted his guilt.