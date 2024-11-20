scriptGerald Coetzee punished for ‘misbehaving’ with umpire in match against India | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Gerald Coetzee punished for ‘misbehaving’ with umpire in match against India

In the fourth T20 International match played recently against India, Gerald Coetzee protested against the umpire’s decision and made an unjust comment.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

gerald coetzee
India and South Africa played a four-match T20 International series recently, in which Team India registered a 3-1 win. Something happened on November 15 in the last match of the series, which is now a topic of discussion. During the match, South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee protested against the umpire’s decision and made an unjust comment, which the ICC did not like. The ICC has informed that Coetzee’s behaviour was unjust.

A demerit point added to the record

The ICC has issued a statement saying that Gerald Coetzee has been found guilty of violating the code of conduct rules 2.8. This matter is related to protesting against the umpire’s decision in an international match. The ICC has added a demerit point to Coetzee’s record.

Coetzee accepted his guilt

Coetzee has accepted his guilt and the proposed punishment from match referee Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel. Therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing in this matter. It is mentioned that Coetzee has accepted the proposed punishment and has accepted his guilt.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Gerald Coetzee punished for ‘misbehaving’ with umpire in match against India

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

National News

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

1 hour ago

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

46 minutes ago

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

National News

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

2 hours ago

Gurugram crematorium records cleanest air in NCR: know the AQI

National News

Gurugram crematorium records cleanest air in NCR: know the AQI

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Election: दोपहर 1 बजे तक 47.92 फीसदी मतदान, जानें सबसे ज्यादा कहां हुई वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: दोपहर 1 बजे तक 47.92 फीसदी मतदान, जानें सबसे ज्यादा कहां हुई वोटिंग

in 4 hours

Jharkhand: झारखंड में 31.37% मतदान, सर्वाधिक महेशपुर सीट पर वोटिंग, मधुपुर में पार्टी के पक्ष में वोट दिला रहा पोलिंग अफसर हटाया

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand: झारखंड में 31.37% मतदान, सर्वाधिक महेशपुर सीट पर वोटिंग, मधुपुर में पार्टी के पक्ष में वोट दिला रहा पोलिंग अफसर हटाया

in 2 hours

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

राष्ट्रीय

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

3 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

18 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

2 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Election: सुप्रिया सुले ने बिटकॉइन घोटाले से जुड़े आरोपों को बताया झूठा, साइबर सेल में दर्ज कराई शिकायत

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: सुप्रिया सुले ने बिटकॉइन घोटाले से जुड़े आरोपों को बताया झूठा, साइबर सेल में दर्ज कराई शिकायत

in 4 hours

Maharashtra Election: 6 घंटे में 32% मतदान, मुंबई में वोटिंग की रफ्तार धीमी, गढ़चिरौली टॉप पर

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: 6 घंटे में 32% मतदान, मुंबई में वोटिंग की रफ्तार धीमी, गढ़चिरौली टॉप पर

in 3 hours

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ठाणे की 7 सीटों पर कांटे की टक्कर, यहां जानिए पूरा समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ठाणे की 7 सीटों पर कांटे की टक्कर, यहां जानिए पूरा समीकरण

in 28 minutes

Hot Seat कणकवली और कुडाल: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Hot Seat कणकवली और कुडाल: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

48 minutes ago

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

राष्ट्रीय

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

3 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Good news for South Africa, this strong player returns to the Test series against Sri Lanka

Cricket News

Good news for South Africa, this strong player returns to the Test series against Sri Lanka

20 hours ago

Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

Cricket News

Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

21 hours ago

Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

Cricket News

Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

21 hours ago

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Gerald Coetzee punished for ‘misbehaving’ with umpire in match against India

क्रिकेट

Gerald Coetzee punished for ‘misbehaving’ with umpire in match against India

in 4 hours

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India to Face China for the Title Today – Where to Watch Live

अन्य खेल

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India to Face China for the Title Today – Where to Watch Live

in 50 minutes

Billie Jean King Cup: Italy reaches final for the second consecutive time

खेल

Billie Jean King Cup: Italy reaches final for the second consecutive time

1 hour ago

Good news for South Africa, this strong player returns to the Test series against Sri Lanka

क्रिकेट

Good news for South Africa, this strong player returns to the Test series against Sri Lanka

20 hours ago

UEFA Nations League: England defeat Ireland 5-0, all goals scored in the second half

फुटबॉल

UEFA Nations League: England defeat Ireland 5-0, all goals scored in the second half

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.