Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya: All is not well between Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. This was evident during Friday’s GT vs MI match, a video of which is rapidly going viral on social media.

BharatMay 31, 2025 / 08:48 am

Patrika Desk

Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya

Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya: GT captain Shubman Gill and MI captain Hardik Pandya at the toss. (Photo source: Video screenshot)

Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya: An eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians was played on Friday night at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur during IPL 2025. In this match, Shubman Gill’s GT lost by 20 runs and was eliminated from the tournament, while Hardik Pandya’s MI secured a place in Qualifier 2. The high-voltage encounter between GT and MI saw some events between the two captains, during the toss and later in the match, that have become social media headlines.
Before the match, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. As Hardik extended his hand to Gill for a handshake after the toss, Gill walked past without shaking his hand. This video is rapidly going viral on social media, with fans offering varied reactions. Some say that Gill has become arrogant after becoming the captain of the Indian Test team, while others say that publicly disrespecting someone is not right.

Hardik’s Retaliation

Shubman Gill, opening the batting for Gujarat Titans, managed only one run off two balls. He was bowled by Trent Boult. As the umpire gave Gill out LBW, Hardik Pandya ran from behind and, passing close to Gill, celebrated aggressively. Fans are connecting Hardik’s celebration to Gill’s refusal to shake hands.

Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans by 20 runs

Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 228 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. For MI, Rohit Sharma scored 81 runs off just 50 balls, and Jonny Bairstow played a quickfire 47 off 22 balls. In response, Gujarat Titans could only manage 208 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan scored 80 runs off 49 balls for Gujarat, but it wasn’t enough to win the match.

