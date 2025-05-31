Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

Before the match, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. As Hardik extended his hand to Gill for a handshake after the toss, Gill walked past without shaking his hand. This video is rapidly going viral on social media, with fans offering varied reactions. Some say that Gill has become arrogant after becoming the captain of the Indian Test team, while others say that publicly disrespecting someone is not right.

pic.twitter.com/BNdO4iHF5i — Nihari Korma (@NihariVsKorma) May 30, 2025 Hardik’s Retaliation Shubman Gill, opening the batting for Gujarat Titans, managed only one run off two balls. He was bowled by Trent Boult. As the umpire gave Gill out LBW, Hardik Pandya ran from behind and, passing close to Gill, celebrated aggressively. Fans are connecting Hardik’s celebration to Gill’s refusal to shake hands. Shubman Gill, opening the batting for Gujarat Titans, managed only one run off two balls. He was bowled by Trent Boult. As the umpire gave Gill out LBW, Hardik Pandya ran from behind and, passing close to Gill, celebrated aggressively. Fans are connecting Hardik’s celebration to Gill’s refusal to shake hands.