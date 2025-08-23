Gill on Holiday Abroad? Physio Claims Unfitness for Duleep Trophy

While officials from the BCCI and selection committees (national and zonal) did not immediately respond to specific questions about Gill's availability, sources close to the Indian Test captain confirmed the situation. Gill would not be able to play in the entire Duleep Trophy in any case, as he is scheduled to play for the national team in the Asia Cup starting September 9th in the UAE. The Duleep Trophy runs from August 28th to September 15th, meaning he could only be available for, at most, the opening match. The North Zone is set to face the East Zone in their quarter-final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru.