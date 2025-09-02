Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

My News

Shorts

Epaper

Cricket News

Gill's Asia Cup Selection Due to Marketing, Not Merit: Uthappa

Robin Uthappa on Shubman Gill's Selection: Robin Uthappa, who shared the KKR dressing room with Shubman Gill, has claimed that Gill's inclusion in the India team for the Asia Cup 2025 is not based on merit but rather on marketing and commercial considerations. This is a significant revelation from Uthappa.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Robin Uthappa on Shubman Gill Selection
Indian Test team captain and T20 team vice-captain Shubman Gill (Photo Source: IANS)

Robin Uthappa on Shubman Gill Selection: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 on 19 August, but discussions regarding player selection continue. The biggest question is: what will happen to Sanju Samson's future given Shubman Gill's return to the T20 team and his appointment as an opener? Why were Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal excluded from the team? These are some burning questions that the selectors may not have answers to. Meanwhile, former Indian opener Robin Uthappa has made a significant revelation regarding Gill's selection.

‘Gill Selected Due to Marketing and Commercial Considerations’

Robin Uthappa, who shared the dressing room with Gill at KKR, revealed that Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has been primarily selected for the Asia Cup 2025 team due to marketing and commercial considerations. After leading India brilliantly in the England Test series and establishing himself as a run machine in red-ball cricket, Gill has earned a place in the Indian T20I team.

‘Promoting a Star Culture’

Gill's selection, especially as an opener, has surprised some, as the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma has been quite aggressive and strong. While BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar argued that Gill was India's vice-captain in 2024 but didn't get a chance due to workload in other formats, Uthappa countered this, stating that it is nothing but a continuation of BCCI's promotion of a star culture.

Targeting the BCCI

He stated that Indian cricket has always had superstars in every era, and they have supported specific players in the best interests of Indian cricket. I think this thinking is still at play. He further added, "I think marketing and commercial considerations also matter, which is why he has been brought into the team. You want some superstars to drive the game forward. Shubman will be one of them."

Fourth Highest Run-Scorer in IPL 2025

It is noteworthy that Shubman Gill had a stellar performance for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He scored 650 runs in 15 matches, averaging 50 with a strike rate of 155.88, including six half-centuries. This performance made him the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. If he was selected based on his IPL performance, then why was top scorer Sai Sudharsan overlooked?

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 02:44 pm

