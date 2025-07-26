Gill's Captaincy Blunders Put India on the Back Foot in Manchester Test

Something similar happened on the third day of the Manchester Test. Gill's captaincy in this match also appeared lacklustre. On the third day, while English batsmen were smashing the fast bowlers, the pitch was offering some assistance to spin. Despite this, Gill didn't bring on Washington Sundar until the 68th over. When Sundar finally bowled, he quickly picked up crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, highlighting the potential benefit of bringing him on earlier. This decision has put Gill's captaincy under scrutiny. The delay in introducing Sundar was baffling. Shubman also didn't utilise Shardul Thakur effectively.