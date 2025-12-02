Glenn Maxwell Announces Shock IPL Retirement, Pens Emotional Message for Indian Fans

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. (Photo source: X/@IPL)
Glenn Maxwell retires from IPL: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his sudden retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Maxwell confirmed that he has decided not to participate in the IPL 2026 player auction, which will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
This will be the first time since 2019 that Maxwell will not play in the IPL. The 37-year-old Maxwell made this announcement through a statement released on his Instagram account.
‘After many memorable seasons…’
He said, "After many memorable seasons in the IPL, I have decided not to put my name in the auction this year. This is a big decision, and I am very grateful for everything this league has given me."
He wrote, "This sport has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I have been lucky to have had the opportunity to play with world-class teammates, represent fantastic franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unparalleled. The memories, challenges, and energy of India will always stay with me. Thank you for all your support over the years, hope to see you all again soon."
It is worth noting that Glenn Maxwell made his IPL debut in 2012. Since then, he has played a total of 141 matches, scoring 2819 runs in 135 innings at an average of 23.89 and an impressive strike rate of 155.77. His best innings during this period was 95 runs. He has scored 18 half-centuries in his IPL career, along with 237 fours and 161 sixes.
Speaking of his bowling, his performance with the ball has been equally outstanding. He has taken 41 wickets in 85 innings across 141 matches, with an economy rate of just 8.3 and an average of 34.46. His best bowling figures were 2/15.
