Good news for South Africa, this strong player returns to the Test series against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma is an important middle-order batsman for the South African team. His return to the team is crucial for South Africa’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final next year. In this regard, South African team coach Shukri Conrad said, “We have selected the strongest possible team to keep our hopes alive of reaching the World Test Championship final. We have given an opportunity to players who were not selected to play first-class cricket for their provincial teams.”

He said that we have selected a 14-member team instead of 15, so that the players who are not selected can play first-class cricket for their provincial teams. Temba Bavuma’s return to lead the team is very good. His leadership and skills are very important for the team.

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played from November 27 to December 1 in Durban, and the second Test match will be played from December 5 to 9 in Centurion. The two-Test series between Sri Lanka and South Africa is very important in terms of the World Test Championship.

South Africa Test Team-

Temba Bavuma (Captain), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Patterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne