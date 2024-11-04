Great news for Team India: Star player set to return to Ranji Trophy after injury

Due to a shoulder injury, Iyer had to sit out of the previous match, but his return is crucial for Mumbai, which is trying to climb up the Elite Group A standings. Injury forced him to miss several key tournaments In fact, according to a TOI report, Shreyas Iyer has been dealing with several injuries over the past few years. Due to injury, he had to miss the previous match against Tripura, which ended in a draw. It is worth noting that Iyer had undergone surgery on his shoulder in April 2021, due to which he had to miss the IPL and T20 World Cup, among other key tournaments.

Eyeing Team India’s Return Iyer said that he has become “smart” about managing his body and is carefully balancing his cricket ambitions with physical flexibility. Iyer’s presence is expected to bring energy to the team and add depth to the batting lineup. Meanwhile, Iyer’s focus is also on making a comeback to Team India by performing well in domestic cricket.