Great news for Team India: Star player set to return to Ranji Trophy after injury
Cricket News

Great news for Team India: Star player set to return to Ranji Trophy after injury

Shreyas Iyer Set to Comeback: After recovering from a shoulder injury, Shreyas Iyer is now ready to return to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian team’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has fully recovered from his shoulder injury. He is now ready to return to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. It is reported that after undergoing several surgeries and intense rehabilitation, Shreyas Iyer has regained his fitness. According to reports, this star player from Mumbai will play the upcoming match against Odisha on November 6 at the MCA Ground in BKC, giving strength to the Mumbai team.
Due to a shoulder injury, Iyer had to sit out of the previous match, but his return is crucial for Mumbai, which is trying to climb up the Elite Group A standings.

Injury forced him to miss several key tournaments

In fact, according to a TOI report, Shreyas Iyer has been dealing with several injuries over the past few years. Due to injury, he had to miss the previous match against Tripura, which ended in a draw. It is worth noting that Iyer had undergone surgery on his shoulder in April 2021, due to which he had to miss the IPL and T20 World Cup, among other key tournaments.

Eyeing Team India’s Return

Iyer said that he has become “smart” about managing his body and is carefully balancing his cricket ambitions with physical flexibility. Iyer’s presence is expected to bring energy to the team and add depth to the batting lineup. Meanwhile, Iyer’s focus is also on making a comeback to Team India by performing well in domestic cricket.

No changes in Mumbai’s lineup

With Iyer’s return, there are no changes in the rest of the Mumbai team for the match against Odisha. Prithvi Shaw has been given a fitness schedule by the MCA and is absent from the team sheet. Mumbai is currently fourth in Elite Group A, with nine points from three matches, including one win, one loss, and one draw.

