GT vs MI: Pandya aims to defeat the team he once gave his all to make champion

Both teams are considered strong contenders in IPL history. Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, while Gujarat Titans have won it once. Gujarat Titans also faced defeat against Chennai in one IPL final. Gujarat boasts a strong batting and bowling line-up, with Rashid Khan playing a pivotal role. Five matches have been played between Gujarat and Mumbai so far, with Gujarat winning three and Mumbai winning two.

Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians’ batting efforts. However, he didn’t perform exceptionally well in their first match against Chennai, and the middle order also underperformed. Ahmedabad usually witnesses high-scoring matches, and a similar outcome is expected in the Gujarat vs Mumbai encounter.