IPL 2025
Cricket News

GT vs MI: Pandya aims to defeat the team he once gave his all to make champion

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have played five matches against each other so far. Gujarat has won three of these matches, while Mumbai has won two.

BharatMar 29, 2025 / 12:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Hardik Pandya
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, aiming for their first win in IPL 2025. The match will begin at 7:30 PM. Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya was absent from their first match. This match is crucial for both teams, as both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians lost their opening matches of IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings, while Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings.
Both teams are considered strong contenders in IPL history. Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, while Gujarat Titans have won it once. Gujarat Titans also faced defeat against Chennai in one IPL final. Gujarat boasts a strong batting and bowling line-up, with Rashid Khan playing a pivotal role. Five matches have been played between Gujarat and Mumbai so far, with Gujarat winning three and Mumbai winning two.
Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians’ batting efforts. However, he didn’t perform exceptionally well in their first match against Chennai, and the middle order also underperformed. Ahmedabad usually witnesses high-scoring matches, and a similar outcome is expected in the Gujarat vs Mumbai encounter.

Probable Gujarat Titans XI

Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prashid Krishna.

Probable Mumbai Indians XI

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (Wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Satyayan Raju.

