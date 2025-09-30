Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia ODI series due to injury

In fact, a report in Dainik Jagran, citing BCCI sources, stated that Hardik will take more than four weeks to recover from his left quadriceps injury. The report mentioned that he will not be able to play in the ODI series against Australia. However, there is a possibility of him playing in the T20 series, provided he recovers in time. The report also stated that the BCCI's medical team has not yet submitted its report on Hardik. A clearer picture of his condition will emerge after the report is released.