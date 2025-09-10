Hardik Pandya’s Watch: Eight Times the Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

The Asia Cup 2025 has begun, with the second match between defending champions India and UAE set to take place today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the match, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in the headlines. Pandya was spotted wearing a watch during a training session, whose value is eight times higher than the Asia Cup 2025 prize money.
The watch is a Richard Mille RM 27-04 model, created in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Only 50 such models exist worldwide, making it extremely rare. Its estimated price is ₹20 crore (approximately US$2.25 million).
The winning team of the Asia Cup 2025 will receive US$300,000 (approximately ₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up will get US$150,000 (₹1.3 crore). This is a 50% increase from the previous edition (2023), where the winners received ₹1.25 crore. Additionally, the Player of the Tournament will receive US$15,000 (approximately ₹12.5 lakh), and the Player of the Match in each game will receive US$5,000 (₹4.3 lakh). The total prize pool is approximately US$300,000, which is significant in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.
The high price of Pandya's watch is due to its high-tech design. Weighing only 30 grams, it can withstand up to 12,000 G-forces, making it perfect for athletes. Nadal tested it on the tennis court, and now cricketers like Pandya are seen wearing it on the field.
This is not Pandya's first luxury watch. Earlier this year, during the Champions Trophy 2025 India-Pakistan match, he was seen wearing a Richard Mille RM 27-02, priced at approximately ₹7 crore (US$800,000). This was also designed for Nadal and is available in limited editions worldwide. Pandya's watch collection is extremely expensive, including watches like the Patek Philippe Nautilus, which can cost up to ₹16 crore. His net worth is over ₹98 crore, coming from IPL retention (₹16.35 crore) and brand endorsements.