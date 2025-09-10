Hardik Pandya’s Watch: Eight Times the Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

The winning team of the Asia Cup 2025 will receive US$300,000 (approximately ₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up will get US$150,000 (₹1.3 crore). This is a 50% increase from the previous edition (2023), where the winners received ₹1.25 crore. Additionally, the Player of the Tournament will receive US$15,000 (approximately ₹12.5 lakh), and the Player of the Match in each game will receive US$5,000 (₹4.3 lakh). The total prize pool is approximately US$300,000, which is significant in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.