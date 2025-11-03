India Vs South Africa Women Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Bold Decision Turned the Tide of the World Cup Final

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, expressing gratitude to the spectators after the match, said, "Thank you for standing by us through all our ups and downs. The credit for this victory goes to our entire cricket team, the BCCI, the selectors, and all the countrymen." When asked how she motivated the team after three consecutive losses, Harman said, "Even though we lost three consecutive matches, we knew that there was something special in this team that could change the course of the match. So I think the credit goes to every member. They remained positive. They knew what we had to do in the next three matches. I think this team deserves to be there."