Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India Vs South Africa Women Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Bold Decision Turned the Tide of the World Cup Final

India Women vs South Africa Women Final Highlights: India cricket team has won the Women's World Cup title for the first time, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. After this victory, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur stated that the turning point of the match was bringing Shafali Verma on to bowl.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

India Women vs South Africa Women Final Highlights

Deepti Sharma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women cricketers (Photo credit: BCCI Women)

India Women vs South Africa Women Final Highlights: The Indian women's cricket team has won the Women's World Cup 2025 title by defeating South Africa. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has created history by winning their first ICC title. The Indian team became the new world champion by registering a 52-run victory against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

The Indian captain attributed the decision to have Shafali Verma bowl as the turning point of the match. Shafali, in addition to her explosive innings of 87 runs off just 78 balls in the final, also bowled 7 overs and took the crucial wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp. For this stellar performance, Shafali was awarded the Player of the Match title.

‘Motivated the team after losing three consecutive matches’

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, expressing gratitude to the spectators after the match, said, "Thank you for standing by us through all our ups and downs. The credit for this victory goes to our entire cricket team, the BCCI, the selectors, and all the countrymen." When asked how she motivated the team after three consecutive losses, Harman said, "Even though we lost three consecutive matches, we knew that there was something special in this team that could change the course of the match. So I think the credit goes to every member. They remained positive. They knew what we had to do in the next three matches. I think this team deserves to be there."

‘This was the turning point for us’

Regarding Shafali, Kaur said, "When Laura and Sune were batting, I just saw Shafali standing there. The way Shafali batted today, I knew it was her day. She was doing something special today. And I thought I should listen to my inner voice. If my heart tells me that I can give her at least one over, I will give it to her. Then I asked her if she could bowl an over. She said she was absolutely ready. I think this was the turning point for us. I think the credit goes to her, she was very positive."

‘They got a bit nervous in the end’

Do you think a score of 298 was enough? To this, Harman replied, "No, actually, the pitch today was completely different due to the rain and the overhead conditions. We knew this score was enough for a final match, as there is always a little extra pressure in a final. But still, we must give credit to the South African team. They batted brilliantly. They got a bit nervous in the end, and that's where we gained control of the match. Deepti also came in at the right time and took important wickets."

‘This is just the beginning’

Is this the start of something big? To this, she said, "Absolutely, this is the beginning. We wanted to break this barrier. Now our next plan is to make it a habit. Because, you know, we were waiting for this moment. Now this moment has arrived. Now let's complete it. There is a World Cup next year, and then the Champions Trophy as well. We want to keep getting better day by day. This is not the end. This is just the beginning, and we just want to keep giving our best."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Womens World Cup 2025

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 09:16 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India Vs South Africa Women Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Bold Decision Turned the Tide of the World Cup Final

Big News

View All

Sports

Trending

Womens World Cup 2025

BCCI announces Rs 51 crore reward for Indian women’s cricket team after World Cup win

BCCI announces 51 crore for world champions
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma emotional after India's World Cup win, seen in tears in the stands

Rohit Sharma get emotional
Cricket News

World Cup 2025 prize money: Indian team bags double the amount of IPL and Men’s WC winners as South Africa to Pakistan all cash in, see full list

World cup 2025
Cricket News

ICC Women’s World Cup Final Update: Rain Stops in Mumbai, Covers Being Removed from Ground

DY Patil Stadium INDW vs SAW
Cricket News

Will Harmanpreet Kaur Retire After the 2025 World Cup Final? Anjum Chopra's Big Statement

Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.