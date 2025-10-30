Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Has this Indian cricketer taken Virat Kohli’s jersey number 18?

Virat Kohli jersey number 18: It appears that Rishabh Pant may have taken over Virat Kohli’s iconic number 18 jersey following Kohli’s retirement from T20 and Test cricket. Leading India A against South Africa A, Pant was seen wearing the number 18 instead of his usual 17.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Virat Kohli jersey number

Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo source: IANS)

Virat Kohli jersey number-18: Rishabh Pant, leading India A, is playing the first four-day match of a two-match series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence from Thursday, October 30. When captain Pant took to the field for this match, everyone was surprised because he was wearing Virat Kohli's jersey number 18 instead of his usual number 17. It is believed that this number is now vacant and Pant might be seen in this number in future international cricket as well, given that Kohli has retired from Test and T20 international cricket.

Return after recovering from fracture

Rishabh Pant will captain India A in two four-day red-ball matches against South Africa A from October 30 to November 9. He has returned to competitive cricket after recovering from a toe fracture sustained in the Manchester Test against England in July. His focus will now be on regaining his place in India's senior Test cricket team. The BCCI has announced two separate teams for these matches, with Sarfaraz Khan not being included. Sai Sudharsan has been appointed as Pant's deputy.

First blow at a score of 6 runs

Regarding the match, Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first. On the first day, by the time of this report, South Africa A had scored 153 runs for the loss of two wickets in 39 overs. The African team did not have a great start. They lost the wicket of opening batsman Lesege Senokwane at a score of just 6 runs in 3.1 overs. Senokwane was caught by Ayush Mhatre off a delivery from Anshul Kamboj without scoring any runs.

Hamza out after scoring a half-century

The African team suffered their second blow after lunch on the last ball of the 35th over, at a score of 136, when Zubair Hamza was caught behind by Pant off a delivery from Gurkeerat Brar. Hamza scored 66 runs. At the time of this report, opener Jordan Harman was batting on 64 and captain Marques Ackerman was on 5.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 02:22 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Has this Indian cricketer taken Virat Kohli’s jersey number 18?

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Mumbai Rain Yellow Alert: Will India vs Australia World Cup Semi-Final Be Washed Out? Know Latest Weather Update

Ind W vs Aus W 2nd Semifinal Weather Update
Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Suggested His Parents Yograj and Shabnam Singh Get Divorced

Yuvraj Singh big revelation
Cricket News

Babar Azam's T20 Comeback Falls Flat with a Duck, Misses Out on Rohit Sharma's World Record

Babar Azam dismissed for a duck
Cricket News

Mohammad Rizwan Refuses to Sign Central Contract After Demotion in Pakistan Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan demotion
Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Out of ICU, Stable After Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.