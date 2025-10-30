Has this Indian cricketer taken Virat Kohli’s jersey number 18?

Virat Kohli jersey number-18: Rishabh Pant, leading India A, is playing the first four-day match of a two-match series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence from Thursday, October 30. When captain Pant took to the field for this match, everyone was surprised because he was wearing Virat Kohli's jersey number 18 instead of his usual number 17. It is believed that this number is now vacant and Pant might be seen in this number in future international cricket as well, given that Kohli has retired from Test and T20 international cricket.