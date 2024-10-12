Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: The Indian team will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes. Team India is in Group 3 along with UAE.

The Indian team’s announcement for the Hong Kong Sixes has been made. Robin Uthappa, the 2007 T20 World Cup champion, has been given the command, and Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwari, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, and Shrivats Goswami (wicketkeeper) have also been included in the team. All these players have retired from international cricket. Under Uthappa’s leadership, the Indian team will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 1. The next day, they will face the UAE. Quarterfinal matches will also be played on the same day. The semifinal and final of the tournament will be played on November 3. Cricket fans have been waiting for a long time for this 3-day tournament.

Matches to be Played on November 1 South Africa vs Hong Kong (from 6:00 am onwards)

England vs Nepal (from 6:55 am onwards)

Pakistan vs UAE (from 7:50 am onwards)

Sri Lanka vs Oman (from 8:45 am onwards)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong (from 9:40 am onwards)

Bangladesh vs Oman (from 10:35 am onwards)

India vs Pakistan (from 11:30 am onwards)

England vs Australia (from 12:25 pm onwards)

South Africa vs New Zealand (from 1:15 pm onwards)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (from 2:10 pm onwards) Matches to be Played on November 2 Australia vs Nepal (from 6:00 am onwards)

India vs UAE (from 6:55 am onwards)