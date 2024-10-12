scriptHong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: The Indian team will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes. Team India is in Group 3 along with UAE.

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 05:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Hong Kong Sixes 2024
The Indian team’s announcement for the Hong Kong Sixes has been made. Robin Uthappa, the 2007 T20 World Cup champion, has been given the command, and Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwari, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, and Shrivats Goswami (wicketkeeper) have also been included in the team. All these players have retired from international cricket. Under Uthappa’s leadership, the Indian team will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 1. The next day, they will face the UAE. Quarterfinal matches will also be played on the same day. The semifinal and final of the tournament will be played on November 3. Cricket fans have been waiting for a long time for this 3-day tournament.
Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Full Schedule

Matches to be Played on November 1

  • South Africa vs Hong Kong (from 6:00 am onwards)
  • England vs Nepal (from 6:55 am onwards)
  • Pakistan vs UAE (from 7:50 am onwards)
  • Sri Lanka vs Oman (from 8:45 am onwards)
  • New Zealand vs Hong Kong (from 9:40 am onwards)
  • Bangladesh vs Oman (from 10:35 am onwards)
  • India vs Pakistan (from 11:30 am onwards)
  • England vs Australia (from 12:25 pm onwards)
  • South Africa vs New Zealand (from 1:15 pm onwards)
  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (from 2:10 pm onwards)

Matches to be Played on November 2

  • Australia vs Nepal (from 6:00 am onwards)
  • India vs UAE (from 6:55 am onwards)
On November 3, the semifinal and final matches of this tournament will be played. The last time this tournament was held was in 2017, and it was won by South Africa. So far, the Proteas team has been the most successful team in this tournament.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

National News

Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

49 minutes ago

NPS Rules Change: Update for Central Government Employees

National News

NPS Rules Change: Update for Central Government Employees

in 1 hour

Dussehra 2024: CM Yogi to Lead Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra

UP News

Dussehra 2024: CM Yogi to Lead Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra

in 2 hours

Haj 2025: The number of Haj pilgrims has decreased, 15,457 people from UP will participate

UP News

Haj 2025: The number of Haj pilgrims has decreased, 15,457 people from UP will participate

in 2 hours

Latest Cricket News

Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs

Cricket News

Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs

in 5 hours

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Captain Shan Masood’s warning after embarrassing defeat against England in Multan

Cricket News

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Captain Shan Masood’s warning after embarrassing defeat against England in Multan

19 hours ago

Kashi Cricket Stadium: International Cricket Stadium built in Kashi at a cost of 200 crores

Cricket News

Kashi Cricket Stadium: International Cricket Stadium built in Kashi at a cost of 200 crores

19 hours ago

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Team India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes: 19 साल के सूखे को खत्म करने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, पाकिस्तान को हराते ही मिल जाएगा क्वार्टरफाइनल का टिकट

क्रिकेट

Team India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes: 19 साल के सूखे को खत्म करने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, पाकिस्तान को हराते ही मिल जाएगा क्वार्टरफाइनल का टिकट

in 2 hours

Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: 1 नवंबर को होगा भारत-पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला, सिर्फ 5 ओवर का खेला जाएगा मैच, यहां जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

क्रिकेट

Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: 1 नवंबर को होगा भारत-पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला, सिर्फ 5 ओवर का खेला जाएगा मैच, यहां जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

in 5 hours

हांगकांग सिक्सेस के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान, इस स्‍टार क्रिकेटर को बनाया कप्‍तान

क्रिकेट

हांगकांग सिक्सेस के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान, इस स्‍टार क्रिकेटर को बनाया कप्‍तान

in 1 hour

Women’s T20 World Cup: भारत के खिलाफ मैच से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दोहरा झटका, कप्तान समेत दो खिलाड़ी चोटिल

क्रिकेट

Women’s T20 World Cup: भारत के खिलाफ मैच से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दोहरा झटका, कप्तान समेत दो खिलाड़ी चोटिल

in 52 minutes

पूर्व क्रिकेटर अजय जडेजा बने जामनगर राजघराने के उत्तराधिकारी, इसी रॉयल फैमिली की देन है रणजी-दलीप ट्रॉफी

क्रिकेट

पूर्व क्रिकेटर अजय जडेजा बने जामनगर राजघराने के उत्तराधिकारी, इसी रॉयल फैमिली की देन है रणजी-दलीप ट्रॉफी

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.