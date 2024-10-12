Hong Kong Sixes Full Schedule: India-Pakistan Clash on November 1, Match to be Played with Only 5 Overs

Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Full Schedule
Matches to be Played on November 1
- South Africa vs Hong Kong (from 6:00 am onwards)
- England vs Nepal (from 6:55 am onwards)
- Pakistan vs UAE (from 7:50 am onwards)
- Sri Lanka vs Oman (from 8:45 am onwards)
- New Zealand vs Hong Kong (from 9:40 am onwards)
- Bangladesh vs Oman (from 10:35 am onwards)
- India vs Pakistan (from 11:30 am onwards)
- England vs Australia (from 12:25 pm onwards)
- South Africa vs New Zealand (from 1:15 pm onwards)
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (from 2:10 pm onwards)
Matches to be Played on November 2
- Australia vs Nepal (from 6:00 am onwards)
- India vs UAE (from 6:55 am onwards)
On November 3, the semifinal and final matches of this tournament will be played. The last time this tournament was held was in 2017, and it was won by South Africa. So far, the Proteas team has been the most successful team in this tournament.