ICC may suspend US cricket board
Cricket News

ICC may suspend US cricket board

The ICC may suspend USA Cricket (USAC), the host of the T20 World Cup, following a report suggesting that the governing body could take strong action against USAC if it fails to implement necessary changes in its leadership.

BharatJun 30, 2025 / 10:00 am

Patrika Desk

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing to take strict action against the United States of America Cricket Association (USACA), which co-hosted the T20 World Cup 2024. It is reported that the ICC issued USACA a 12-month governance notice following the T20 World Cup, which expires next month. According to reports, if USACA fails to make necessary changes in its leadership, it could face suspension. A decision may be taken at the ICC’s meeting next month.

Meeting Held in Los Angeles

Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2025 in July, the ICC sent a notice to USACA. The ICC also formed a normalisation committee to oversee compliance and reforms, citing administrative inefficiencies. According to a TOI report, the ICC sent a team to Los Angeles this month. There, they met with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Continuous Warnings Issued

Some senior officials from the normalisation committee and USACA were also present at the meeting. According to reports, a senior official stated that despite repeated warnings, the situation has not improved. The ICC has made it clear that changes in leadership are no longer a matter of debate, especially considering cricket’s return at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Some Officials Unwilling to Resign

The ICC team reportedly asked several USACA officials to resign. While some are willing to do so, others are not. Sources cited in the report state that USACA has yet to make a decision on the matter. Some reports suggest that several USACA officials may resign soon. It should be clarified that no official statement has yet been released by the ICC on this matter.

