ICC may suspend US cricket board

Meeting Held in Los Angeles Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2025 in July, the ICC sent a notice to USACA. The ICC also formed a normalisation committee to oversee compliance and reforms, citing administrative inefficiencies. According to a TOI report, the ICC sent a team to Los Angeles this month. There, they met with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Continuous Warnings Issued Some senior officials from the normalisation committee and USACA were also present at the meeting. According to reports, a senior official stated that despite repeated warnings, the situation has not improved. The ICC has made it clear that changes in leadership are no longer a matter of debate, especially considering cricket’s return at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.