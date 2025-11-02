Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

ICC Women’s World Cup Final Update: Rain Stops in Mumbai, Covers Being Removed from Ground

The final match of the ICC Women's World is scheduled on 2nd November. Read the article for more information.

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

DY Patil Stadium INDW vs SAW

DY Patil Stadium (Image: Patrika)

Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium is ready to host the final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In this match, the teams of India and South Africa are facing each other. However, rain has started to cause disruptions. The latest update is that the rain has stopped and covers are being removed from the ground. If it doesn't rain again, the match can be expected to start in the next 45 to 60 minutes.

3 PM Indian Time

The ground has been completely covered and the umpires have also left the field. It does not look like the match will start soon due to this kind of rain.

If the match cannot start today, it will be played on November 3. However, if the match starts today and is stopped midway due to rain, then it will resume on Monday from where it was stopped. If the match cannot be played even on the reserve day, then the Indian team's dream will be shattered and South Africa will be declared champions. So far, both teams have not been able to win the World Cup title. The Indian team has played the final 2 times before and lost on both occasions. On the other hand, South Africa's women's team has reached the final for the first time.

India Women's Cricket Team

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sri Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy and Uma Chhetri.

South Africa Women's Cricket Team

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (Wicketkeeper), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase and Karabo Mesoe.

