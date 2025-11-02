ICC Women’s World Cup Final Update: Rain Stops in Mumbai, Covers Being Removed from Ground

If the match cannot start today, it will be played on November 3. However, if the match starts today and is stopped midway due to rain, then it will resume on Monday from where it was stopped. If the match cannot be played even on the reserve day, then the Indian team's dream will be shattered and South Africa will be declared champions. So far, both teams have not been able to win the World Cup title. The Indian team has played the final 2 times before and lost on both occasions. On the other hand, South Africa's women's team has reached the final for the first time.