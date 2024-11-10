IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

scriptIND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia has announced its team for the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to be played in Perth. Nathan McSweeny, an uncapped player, has been included in the team along with Josh Inglis.

New DelhiNov 10, 2024 / 11:38 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs AUS
IND vs AUS: Australia has announced its team for the highly anticipated five-Test match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India, with the first match to be played in Perth. Cricket Australia’s selectors have taken a surprising step by including two uncapped players, Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis, in the 13-member team. This series is very important for both teams as it is a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25. Now it remains to be seen whether the host team will dominate or the visiting team will emerge victorious.

Nathan McSweeney to Open with Khwaja

Nathan McSweeney, who impressed during Australia A tour against India A, is likely to open with Usman Khwaja. His selection has also been supported by Australian former captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting praised McSweeny’s technique and temperament in an ICC review episode.

Chief Selector’s Statement

Cricket Australia’s chief selector, George Bailey, has expressed his confidence in McSweeny, saying that he has displayed the qualities that make them believe he can be prepared well for Test cricket. His recent domestic cricket record is also strong.

Josh Inglis’ Surprise Entry

Josh Inglis, a star in Australian white-ball cricket, has been surprisingly included in the team. Known for his multi-dimensional talent and quick wicket-keeping, Inglis has been in exceptional form in the Sheffield Shield. This is why he has been selected. Despite being uncapped in Test cricket, he brings depth to Australia’s bench strength with his experience in all formats.

Australia’s Team for the First Test

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khwaja, Marnus Labushagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

