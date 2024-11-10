IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

Nathan McSweeney to Open with Khwaja Nathan McSweeney, who impressed during Australia A tour against India A, is likely to open with Usman Khwaja. His selection has also been supported by Australian former captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting praised McSweeny’s technique and temperament in an ICC review episode.

Chief Selector’s Statement Cricket Australia’s chief selector, George Bailey, has expressed his confidence in McSweeny, saying that he has displayed the qualities that make them believe he can be prepared well for Test cricket. His recent domestic cricket record is also strong.

Josh Inglis’ Surprise Entry Josh Inglis, a star in Australian white-ball cricket, has been surprisingly included in the team. Known for his multi-dimensional talent and quick wicket-keeping, Inglis has been in exceptional form in the Sheffield Shield. This is why he has been selected. Despite being uncapped in Test cricket, he brings depth to Australia’s bench strength with his experience in all formats.