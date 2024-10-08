Ind vs Aus: Harvansh Pangalia hits a powerful century, India scores 492 runs in the first innings

Team India Performance Today, at the Chepauk Stadium, the Indian team started playing from the score of five wickets for 316 runs. The team’s score increased by three runs when Oli Patterson bowled out captain Soham Pawar (63). After that, Mohammad Anan (26), Samarth Nagaraj (20), and Chetan Sharma were dismissed. Harvansh Pangalia, who batted at number six, played a brilliant innings, scoring 117 runs in 143 balls, including seven fours and six sixes. Anmoljit Singh remained unbeaten on 11 runs. The Indian Under-19 team scored 492 runs in 133.3 overs.

Toss win Earlier, the Indian team won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the team did not have a good start, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (3) was dismissed early. Vaibhav was caught by Li-Young off Hokesstra’s bowling, giving Australia their first breakthrough. After that, Vihan Malhotra and Nitya Pandey added 60 runs for the second wicket. Malhotra (10) was bowled out by Ramkumar.

Two Match Series Later, Nitya Pandey and KP Kartikeya added 172 runs for the third wicket. During this partnership, Nitya Pandey missed his century by just six runs. Pandey was caught out by Ranaldo off Hokesstra’s bowling. KP Kartikeya scored 71 runs before being caught out by O’Connor off Howe’s bowling. Nikhil Kumar (61) was dismissed as the fifth wicket. Nikhil was caught out by Howe off Patterson’s bowling.

In this two-match series, the Indian team has taken a 1-0 lead. From the Australian side, Harry Hokesstra, Oli Patterson, Christian Howe, and Lachlan Ranaldo took two wickets each, while Vishwas Ramkumar and Riley Kingsell took one wicket each.