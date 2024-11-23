IND vs AUS: India stuns with bold move, Australia bowled out for 104, breaks 77-year-old record

This is Australia’s lowest score in the first innings against India in the history of Test cricket. Previously, in 1947, Australia was bowled out for 107 runs in the first innings by India. Lowest scores by Australia at home since 2000:

85 against South Africa in Hobart 2016

98 against England in Melbourne 2010

104 against India in Perth 2024 *

127 against Pakistan in Sydney 2010

136 against New Zealand in Hobart 2011

Talking about this match, India has taken a crucial 46-run lead by bowling out Australia for 104 runs in the first innings. Acting captain Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets, while Harshit Rana took three. India had scored 150 runs in their first innings.

Australia started the day at seven wickets for 67 runs. Australia lost two wickets quickly, and their score fell to nine wickets for 79 runs. Bumrah sent Alex Carey back to the pavilion, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Carey scored 21 runs. This was Bumrah’s fifth wicket.

Harshit Rana took the ninth wicket of Australia. But after that, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shared a 25-run partnership for the last wicket, taking the host team’s score past 100. Rana then got Starc caught by Pant, ending Australia’s innings at 104 runs. Starc scored a useful 26 runs, the highest score for his team. Hazlewood remained unbeaten on seven runs. From India’s side, Bumrah took five wickets, giving away 30 runs in 18 overs, while Mohammad Siraj took two wickets for 20 runs, and Rana took three wickets for 48 runs.