Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record, first Indian to achieve this feat

After Kapil Dev, Jasprit Bumrah is India’s second fast bowler to take more than 5 wickets seven times in foreign countries. In one way, Bumrah has equaled Kapil’s record. On the other hand, he has also broken Kapil’s record by achieving this feat in the shortest time.

New DelhiNov 23, 2024 / 03:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Jasprit Bumrah, India vs Australia 1st Test: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah created history on Saturday. He achieved the feat of taking five wickets for the seventh time in foreign countries, and in doing so, he equalled the record of the legendary Kapil Dev as the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in foreign countries.
Bumrah has added another feather to his cap by becoming the second Indian fast bowler to take more than 5 wickets seven times in foreign countries. In one way, Bumrah has equalled Kapil’s record. On the other hand, he has also broken Kapil’s record by achieving this feat in the shortest time.
Historically, India’s record has been weak in foreign countries, but the team has improved its record in the 2000s. Bumrah has now taken 118 wickets in 27 Test matches in foreign countries at an average of 22.55, with his best performance being 6/33.
He has taken five wickets seven times, equaling Kapil’s record. Bumrah has achieved this feat in just 51 innings, while Kapil Dev took 62 innings to do so.

Bumrah has taken five wickets in Johannesburg, Melbourne, Nottingham, North Sound, Kingston, Cape Town, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, and Perth, making him a fantastic bowler in all conditions.

