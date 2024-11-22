IND vs AUS: Perth Test Controversy as Third Umpire Wrongly Rules KL Rahul Out; Former Legends Slam on Social Media

In this match, the Indian batsmen collapsed like a house of cards. However, KL Rahul emerged as the saviour, showing intent and staying at the crease. But then, a mistake by the third umpire led to his dismissal. In the 23rd over, Mitchell Starc bowled, and the second delivery passed close to Rahul’s bat, landing in the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Australian players made a loud appeal, but the on-field umpire gave Rahul not out.

Australian captain Pat Cummins took a DRS review. During the review, it was seen that the ball was close to the bat when Rahul’s bat was hitting the pad. The spike on the Snickometer came from the connection between the bat and the pad, not from the ball and bat. During the review, the off-side angle was not shown, and the TV umpire gave the decision based on only two angles. Rahul’s face did not show any signs of worry because he knew that the sound came from the connection between the bat and the pad. But he was still given out.