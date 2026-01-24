IND vs NZ 3rd T20i: Two Big Changes Possible in Indian Team Despite Dominant Win! Know Who's In and Who's Out

Two major changes possible in Indian team for third T20I (Photo source: IANS)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20i Playing 11 Prediction: New Zealand is currently on a tour of India for a five-match T20 series. Having won the first two matches of the series, the Indian team is leading 2-0. India has dominated New Zealand in both matches. In this context, the Indian team will want to win the third match and clinch the series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will aim to stay in the series by winning this match.
For the third match of the series, the Indian team will want to field its best playing combination. Two major changes could be made to the team for this. Key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team. On the other hand, bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who took the most wickets in the second match, might have to sit out.
Vice-captain Axar Patel was ruled out of the second match of the series due to injury. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was included in the team in his place. Now, Axar Patel could return for the third match, while Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled brilliantly in the second match, might have to be benched. Kuldeep bowled economically in that match and took two wickets. While other bowlers conceded a significant number of runs, Kuldeep not only took wickets but also curbed the run rate.
India's key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second match, will be included in the team again for the third encounter. Fast bowler Harshit Rana was included in the team in his place. For the third match, he will have to make way for Bumrah and will likely be back on the bench.
Apart from these two major changes, the team will largely remain the same. India will play the T20 World Cup with this team, so they will want to field their best combination for the third match.
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice-Captain), Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
