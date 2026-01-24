24 January 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

IND vs NZ 3rd T20i: Two Big Changes Possible in Indian Team Despite Dominant Win! Know Who's In and Who's Out

IND vs NZ 3rd T20i Playing 11 Prediction: Two major changes are possible in the Indian team for the third T20 match. After resting Jasprit Bumrah, he will be played again in the third match, while the team's vice-captain Axar Patel may return after injury.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

IND vs NZ 2nd T20i Playing 11 Prediction

Two major changes possible in Indian team for third T20I (Photo source: IANS)

IND vs NZ 3rd T20i Playing 11 Prediction: New Zealand is currently on a tour of India for a five-match T20 series. Having won the first two matches of the series, the Indian team is leading 2-0. India has dominated New Zealand in both matches. In this context, the Indian team will want to win the third match and clinch the series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will aim to stay in the series by winning this match.

For the third match of the series, the Indian team will want to field its best playing combination. Two major changes could be made to the team for this. Key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team. On the other hand, bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who took the most wickets in the second match, might have to sit out.

Kuldeep Yadav Out?

Vice-captain Axar Patel was ruled out of the second match of the series due to injury. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was included in the team in his place. Now, Axar Patel could return for the third match, while Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled brilliantly in the second match, might have to be benched. Kuldeep bowled economically in that match and took two wickets. While other bowlers conceded a significant number of runs, Kuldeep not only took wickets but also curbed the run rate.

Bumrah's Return

India's key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second match, will be included in the team again for the third encounter. Fast bowler Harshit Rana was included in the team in his place. For the third match, he will have to make way for Bumrah and will likely be back on the bench.

Apart from these two major changes, the team will largely remain the same. India will play the T20 World Cup with this team, so they will want to field their best combination for the third match.

Probable Playing XI for the Third Match

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice-Captain), Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

24 Jan 2026 12:18 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ 3rd T20i: Two Big Changes Possible in Indian Team Despite Dominant Win! Know Who's In and Who's Out

