IND vs NZ 3rd T20i: Two Big Changes Possible in Indian Team Despite Dominant Win! Know Who's In and Who's Out

Vice-captain Axar Patel was ruled out of the second match of the series due to injury. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was included in the team in his place. Now, Axar Patel could return for the third match, while Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled brilliantly in the second match, might have to be benched. Kuldeep bowled economically in that match and took two wickets. While other bowlers conceded a significant number of runs, Kuldeep not only took wickets but also curbed the run rate.