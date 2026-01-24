Suryakumar Yadav was annoyed by this act of Ishan Kishan during batting, big revelation after match

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav struggling with poor form (Photo credit: IANS)
India vs New Zealand T20: India has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series by defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second match. After this victory, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he was upset when Ishan was not giving him the strike during the powerplay, but he understood the situation later.
After winning the match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "I don't know what Ishan ate for lunch, but I have never seen anyone go from 6 runs for 2 wickets to around 60 by the end of the powerplay. This is what we want from our batsmen: to play freely. I was a bit upset that he wasn't giving me the strike in the power play, but I understood the situation later."
In this match, Surya played an unbeaten innings of 82 runs off 37 balls, with the help of 4 sixes and 9 fours. During this, he forged an unbroken partnership of 122 runs with Ishan Kishan and 81 runs with Shivam Dube.
Talking about his brilliant form, Surya said, "I was batting well in the nets, had a good break, and had a great practice session before the match. The bowling also made a tremendous effort. When New Zealand scored 110 runs for the loss of 2 wickets, I thought the score would go around 230, but our bowlers took responsibility and contributed. I am thoroughly enjoying what is happening right now. The atmosphere in the camp is happy, and I want it to remain that way."
On the other hand, after trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20 series, Mitchell Santner said, "Perhaps scoring 300 runs against Team India is appropriate? When you play against a team with such batting depth, and with the intent India started with from the first ball, it was important for us to put them under pressure wherever possible. We were put under a lot of pressure today, but it was a good opportunity for us to learn and come back."
Captain Santner remained unbeaten on 47 runs in this match, facing 27 balls and hitting 1 six and 6 fours. Talking about his batting, Santner said, "The wicket was very good, and the outfield was fast; I enjoyed playing here."
Santner bowled a total of 2 overs in this match, in which he conceded 27 runs without taking any wickets. He said, "There was dew here. As a spinner, I was just trying to grip the ball, which can be challenging, but you have to move forward."
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending