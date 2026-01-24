Suryakumar Yadav was annoyed by this act of Ishan Kishan during batting, big revelation after match

On the other hand, after trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20 series, Mitchell Santner said, "Perhaps scoring 300 runs against Team India is appropriate? When you play against a team with such batting depth, and with the intent India started with from the first ball, it was important for us to put them under pressure wherever possible. We were put under a lot of pressure today, but it was a good opportunity for us to learn and come back."