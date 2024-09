IND vs BAN 2nd Test: The first session of the third day also ended without a ball being thrown, know when the match will start?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: The first session of the third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh ended without a single ball being thrown due to a wet outfield. The BCCI has informed that the match will start after an inspection at 12 pm.

New Delhi•Sep 29, 2024 / 11:44 am• Patrika Desk

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: The ongoing second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur has not been good for cricket fans. Only 35 overs could be bowled on the first day, and the second day’s play was cancelled due to heavy rain. Today, on Sunday, 29th September, the first session has been declared closed without a single ball being thrown. The BCCI has informed that an inspection will be conducted at 12 pm before the match starts.

The sky is clear in Kanpur today, but the outfield is wet due to the heavy rain last night, causing a delay in the start of the match. Umpires unhappy with wet patches Today, during the scheduled start time of the match, the umpires were not happy with the wet patches on the outfield. Therefore, they have decided to conduct the next inspection at 12 pm. UPDATE: Next inspection to take place at 12 PM IST.#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/KWGXNocfLD — BCCI (@BCCI) September 29, 2024 Batting will not be easy in the first hour According to Murali Kartik and Athar Ali Khan on Cricketbuzz, the field is wet, and the sun is not shining to dry it. There are many wet patches, and the black soil surface is damp. When the match starts, the Indian bowlers will enjoy bowling. There are some patches where the bowlers will lure the batsmen to play shots. Batting will not be easy, especially in the first hour after the match starts. According to Murali Kartik and Athar Ali Khan on Cricketbuzz, the field is wet, and the sun is not shining to dry it. There are many wet patches, and the black soil surface is damp. When the match starts, the Indian bowlers will enjoy bowling. There are some patches where the bowlers will lure the batsmen to play shots. Batting will not be easy, especially in the first hour after the match starts.