IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test likely to see changes in Team India’s playing XI! Manjrekar reveals who will be out

With India leading the two-Test series 1-0 against Bangladesh, Team India's focus is now on winning the Kanpur Test to secure a clean sweep and earn points in the World Test Championship. The Kanpur pitch will likely assist spinners, leading to changes in India's playing XI. In this regard, Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that India should adopt a different strategy in the Kanpur Test, revealing who should be dropped and who should get a chance.