IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test Team India’s Playing XI Decided! Captain Rohit Sharma to Drop This Player

After winning the first Test match, the Indian team will take on Bangladesh in the second match at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium from September 27. According to a report, Team India will play with three spinners in the second Test, and Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav's return to the playing eleven is confirmed. The pitch at Green Park is considered helpful for spinners, and Team India is planning to play with three spinners to win the Kanpur Test and take an unassailable lead in the series. Currently, the Indian team is leading 1-0 in the two-Test series.