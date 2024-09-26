11 July 2025,

Friday

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test Team India’s Playing XI Decided! Captain Rohit Sharma to Drop This Player

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: The second and final match against Bangladesh will be played in Kanpur from September 27. According to a report, the Indian team will play with three spinners in the second Test. In such a situation, the return of Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the playing eleven is confirmed.

New Delhi

Aishwarya Chouhan

Sep 26, 2024

After winning the first Test match, the Indian team will take on Bangladesh in the second match at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium from September 27. According to a report, Team India will play with three spinners in the second Test, and Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav's return to the playing eleven is confirmed. The pitch at Green Park is considered helpful for spinners, and Team India is planning to play with three spinners to win the Kanpur Test and take an unassailable lead in the series. Currently, the Indian team is leading 1-0 in the two-Test series.

Kuldeep Was Player of the Match in His Last Test

Kuldeep Yadav played his last Test match against England in Dharamshala in March 2024. In that Test, Kuldeep took seven wickets and was named Player of the Match. Green Park is Kuldeep Yadav's home ground, and the team management is seriously considering giving him a chance in the second Test match.

Mohammad Siraj May Be Dropped

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was injured while fielding in the first Test against Bangladesh and had to leave the field for some time. The team management may give Siraj a break, allowing him to fully recover. Siraj had taken two wickets in the first Test match.

Indian Spinners Took 17 Wickets in the Last Kanpur Test

The Indian cricket team played their last Test match at Green Park in 2021 against New Zealand, which ended in a draw. Team India missed out on winning that Test match. In that Test, the Indian team played with three spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel. The three spinners took a total of 17 wickets in the match.

India's Probable Playing XI for the Second Test Against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Akashdeep.

Updated on:

08 Jul 2025 04:04 pm

Published on:

26 Sept 2024 12:10 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test Team India’s Playing XI Decided! Captain Rohit Sharma to Drop This Player
