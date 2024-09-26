IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test likely to see changes in Team India’s playing XI! Manjrekar reveals who will be out

scriptIND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test likely to see changes in Team India’s playing XI! Manjrekar reveals who will be out | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: After winning the Chennai Test, India’s focus is now on winning the Kanpur Test to secure a clean sweep. Considering the spin-friendly pitch in Kanpur, changes are likely in the playing XI. Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested who should be dropped and who should get a chance.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

With India leading the two-Test series 1-0 against Bangladesh, Team India’s focus is now on winning the Kanpur Test to secure a clean sweep and earn points in the World Test Championship. The Kanpur pitch will likely assist spinners, leading to changes in India’s playing XI. In this regard, Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that India should adopt a different strategy in the Kanpur Test, revealing who should be dropped and who should get a chance.
India and Bangladesh will face off in the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27. Sanjay Manjrekar has advised the Indian cricket team to play two fast bowlers and three spinners in the Kanpur Test. He has also advocated for the inclusion of Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

‘Kuldeep should have been given a chance in the first Test as well’

Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Kuldeep Yadav should have been given a chance in the first Test as well, as the pitch had started to assist spinners after a day and a half. He believes that Kuldeep’s inclusion would have benefited India.

‘Don’t drop a spinner like Kuldeep easily’

In an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar emphasized that Kuldeep should not be dropped from the playing XI easily. He believes that even if the wicket doesn’t turn, Kuldeep’s inclusion would have been beneficial in Chennai, as Indian pitches usually assist pacers for a day or a day and a half before spinners come into play. With a spinner like Kuldeep, India should adopt a similar strategy in Kanpur.

India may play three proper spinners

Manjrekar suggested that India could play three proper spinners – R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja – along with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the Kanpur Test. He believes that even if the pitch is green and the sun is out, the pitch will assist spinners only for a few hours. In such a scenario, Bumrah and Siraj would be sufficient, allowing Axar Patel to be dropped.

India’s probable playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

