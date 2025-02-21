IND vs BAN: Record-Breaking Performances by Kohli, Rohit, and Others Against Bangladesh

Kohli Equalled Azharuddin’s Record On Thursday, Kohli equalled former captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record for the most catches taken by an Indian fielder in ODIs. He took catches of Najmul Shanto and Jakir Ali. Kohli and Azharuddin are now jointly at the top with 156 catches each. They surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 140 catches in ODIs.

Mohammad Shami Completes 200 ODI Wickets Mohammad Shami took five wickets for 53 runs in this match. With this, he became the fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in ODI cricket. He surpassed Australian legend Mitchell Starc in this feat. Shami achieved this milestone in just 5126 balls. Starc took his 200 wickets in 5240 balls.

Shami Becomes India’s Highest Wicket-Taker in ICC Tournaments Mohammad Shami has become the Indian bowler with the most wickets in ICC limited-overs tournaments (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). He has taken 74 wickets so far in just 19 matches. Zaheer Khan is second with 71 wickets.

Shami Takes 5th ‘Five-Wicket Haul’ in ICC ODI Tournaments A ‘five-wicket haul’ refers to a bowler taking five wickets in an innings. Shami has set a new record for the most five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI tournaments. He achieved this feat for the fifth time against Bangladesh.

Rohit Achieves Second-Fastest 11,000 ODI Runs Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed his 11,000 ODI runs against Bangladesh. He achieved this milestone in the 261st inning of his 269th match. Simultaneously, he became the second-fastest batsman in the world to reach 11,000 ODI runs after former captain Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli achieved this feat in a World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester in 2019. He reached the milestone in his 222nd innings of his 230th match.