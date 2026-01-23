T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's Star Fast Bowler Out, Kyle Jamieson to Replace Him

Adam Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup: The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from February 7, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, the New Zealand team has suffered a major blow even before its commencement. Star fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Kyle Jamieson has been included in the team as his replacement. Milne sustained the injury during a match in the SA20. Scans confirmed that he will now have to sit out of the World Cup.