T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's Star Fast Bowler Out, Kyle Jamieson to Replace Him

Adam Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup: The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from February 7, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, the New Zealand team has suffered a major blow even before its commencement. Star fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Kyle Jamieson has been included in the team as his replacement. Milne sustained the injury during a match in the SA20. Scans confirmed that he will now have to sit out of the World Cup.
Adam Milne picked up the injury during South Africa’s SA20 League while playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He felt discomfort in his very first over against MI Cape Town, and a scan later confirmed a strain in his left hamstring.
Milne had taken 11 wickets in eight matches in the tournament, with an economy rate of 7.61. Given his impressive form, he was seen as a key weapon for the T20 World Cup, but the injury has dealt a major blow to his preparations.
Kyle Jamieson gets the call-up
Kyle Jamieson has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Adam Milne, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Jamieson is currently touring India with the New Zealand team and was also named as a travelling reserve in the T20 World Cup squad. Head coach Rob Walter expressed confidence in Jamieson, saying he is familiar with Indian conditions and has prepared well on this tour.
Coach and team reaction
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said Milne’s injury was disappointing. He noted that Adam had put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the tournament and was returning to his best form. According to the coach, the timing is extremely unfortunate, but the team hopes Milne will recover quickly. His absence could prove to be a major setback for New Zealand’s pace bowling unit.
