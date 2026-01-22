IND vs NZ 2nd T20i: Despite Nagpur Win, Two Changes Likely in India’s Playing XI for Second Match

Indian team celebrates victory in the Nagpur T20 match. (Photo source: IANS)
IND vs NZ 2nd T20i Playing 11 Prediction: India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand by winning the first match by 48 runs. Now, the second match of this series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, January 23. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will want to double his lead. In such a situation, the Indian team might take the field with two changes in this match. Let's tell you before this match why these changes are necessary and what India's probable playing XI could be for this match.
Sanju Samson couldn't do much in the first match, but his partner Abhishek Sharma once again showed his masterclass in power-hitting with a blistering innings of 84 runs off just 35 balls in Nagpur. In the second T20 to be played in Raipur, both of them will come out to give an explosive start with their left-right combination.
After Tilak Varma's injury, Shreyas Iyer has returned to the Indian cricket team, but he did not get a chance in the first T20. He might replace Ishan Kishan in the second T20 to be played in Raipur. Iyer's return to the T20 setup after a long time has been made keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. In such a situation, Captain Surya and Coach (Gautam) Gambhir will want to test him before the World Cup.
India's middle order looks quite strong. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will once again want to bat at number 4. After him, the dependable finisher Hardik Pandya and then Rinku Singh will come in. Hardik's role as the third seamer and Rinku's ability to hit boundaries at will give the most strength to this middle order.
It is worth noting that the pitch in Raipur usually assists spinners. In such a situation, Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi might get a chance in place of Shivam Dube. World's number-1 T20 bowler Varun Chakravarthy will lead the spin department along with vice-captain Axar Patel. The bowling attack looks set with the kind of excellent performances Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are delivering.
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (Vice-Captain), Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
