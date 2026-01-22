IND vs NZ 2nd T20i: Despite Nagpur Win, Two Changes Likely in India’s Playing XI for Second Match

IND vs NZ 2nd T20i Playing 11 Prediction: India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand by winning the first match by 48 runs. Now, the second match of this series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, January 23. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will want to double his lead. In such a situation, the Indian team might take the field with two changes in this match. Let's tell you before this match why these changes are necessary and what India's probable playing XI could be for this match.