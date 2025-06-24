IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

On the fourth day, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored magnificent centuries for India. Rahul played a composed innings of 137 runs, including 18 fours. This was his ninth Test century. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant batted aggressively, scoring 118 runs, including 15 fours and three sixes. This is Pant’s eighth Test century.

Rahul-Pant’s Crucial 195-Run Partnership Rahul and Pant shared a crucial 195-run partnership. Previously, they had also scored centuries in partnership during the Oval Test in 2018. Pant also created several records in this match. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper and the fifth overall batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test match abroad.

Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper Globally to Achieve This Feat Furthermore, Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score centuries in both innings. Previously, Andy Flower of Zimbabwe achieved this feat in 2001. Notably, after his century, Pant celebrated using British footballer Dele Alli’s famous celebration style instead of his traditional handspring.

Team Collapses After Pant and Rahul’s Dismissal After the dismissals of Pant and Rahul, India’s innings faltered, and the last six wickets fell within just 31 runs. For England, Josh Tongue played a crucial role in wrapping up India’s innings, taking three wickets in a single over. He took three wickets for 72 runs in 18 overs. Brydon Carse also took three wickets for 80 runs.