IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: The Leeds Test has reached a thrilling climax. England needs 350 runs to win on the final day, while India needs 10 wickets. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah today.

BharatJun 24, 2025 / 08:14 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Highlights

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Indian team takes the field for bowling. (Photo source: X@/BCCI)

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: India’s second innings folded at 364 runs on the fourth day of the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy being played at Headingley. England needs 371 runs to win. They had reached 21 runs without losing any wickets at stumps. On the final day, England needs to score 350 runs to win, while the Indian bowlers face the challenge of taking 10 wickets. Ben Duckett is on 9 runs and Jack Crowley on 12 runs, both not out. All Indian fans will once again have their eyes on star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
On the fourth day, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored magnificent centuries for India. Rahul played a composed innings of 137 runs, including 18 fours. This was his ninth Test century. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant batted aggressively, scoring 118 runs, including 15 fours and three sixes. This is Pant’s eighth Test century.

Rahul-Pant’s Crucial 195-Run Partnership

Rahul and Pant shared a crucial 195-run partnership. Previously, they had also scored centuries in partnership during the Oval Test in 2018. Pant also created several records in this match. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper and the fifth overall batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test match abroad.

Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper Globally to Achieve This Feat

Furthermore, Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score centuries in both innings. Previously, Andy Flower of Zimbabwe achieved this feat in 2001. Notably, after his century, Pant celebrated using British footballer Dele Alli’s famous celebration style instead of his traditional handspring.

Team Collapses After Pant and Rahul’s Dismissal

After the dismissals of Pant and Rahul, India’s innings faltered, and the last six wickets fell within just 31 runs. For England, Josh Tongue played a crucial role in wrapping up India’s innings, taking three wickets in a single over. He took three wickets for 72 runs in 18 overs. Brydon Carse also took three wickets for 80 runs.
At the start of the third session, Rahul and Karun Nair scored some quick runs, but Carse bowled Rahul, giving India their first blow. Immediately afterwards, Nair gave a simple catch to Woakes. Then Josh Tongue quickly dismissed Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. Finally, Prasidh Krishna was caught out off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir, ending India’s innings.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

