1 August 2025,

Friday

IND vs ENG: England suffer setback as key bowler Chris Woakes injured on Day 1 at Oval

England suffered a major blow on the first day of the final Test match of the series being played at Kennington Oval. While attempting a diving catch to save a boundary, Chris Woakes sustained a shoulder injury.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

Chris Woakes leaves the field after getting injured. (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

Chris Woakes, India vs England 5th Test: The final match of the five-match Test series between England and India is underway at the Kennington Oval in London. England received a major blow on the first day of this match. Fast bowler Chris Woakes was seriously injured and had to leave the field. There has been no update on whether Woakes will return to this match.

Woakes Injured While Diving

During the 57th over of the Indian innings, Karun Nair played a superb shot off a Jamie Overton delivery, the ball racing towards the boundary at mid-off. Woakes attempted to stop it with a dive. However, during the dive, Woakes injured his shoulder. He sat down clutching his shoulder on the other side of the boundary rope. A physio then came onto the field and took Woakes off.

England's Concerns Grow, Woakes Played an All-Round Role

So far, there has been no official update from the England Cricket Board or team management on Chris Woakes's injury. However, the way he left the field will certainly worry England fans. Chris Woakes has proven useful to the team with both bat and ball. His absence could therefore be a double blow for England. He had bowled 14 overs in the match and taken 1 wicket.

State of Play on Day One of the Oval Test

The first day of this Test match was affected by rain, with only 64 overs of play possible. England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to bowl first. India reached 72 runs for the loss of two wickets by lunch. At lunch, Sai Sudharsan was on 25 and captain Shubman Gill on 15. However, India then suffered four quick wickets. By the close of play, India had reached 204 for 6. Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 52 and Washington Sundar on 19. Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), KL Rahul (14), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (38), Ravindra Jadeja (9), and Dhruv Jurel (19) all disappointed. For England, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue took two wickets each.

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 09:02 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ENG: England suffer setback as key bowler Chris Woakes injured on Day 1 at Oval
