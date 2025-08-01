IND vs ENG: England suffer setback as key bowler Chris Woakes injured on Day 1 at Oval

The first day of this Test match was affected by rain, with only 64 overs of play possible. England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to bowl first. India reached 72 runs for the loss of two wickets by lunch. At lunch, Sai Sudharsan was on 25 and captain Shubman Gill on 15. However, India then suffered four quick wickets. By the close of play, India had reached 204 for 6. Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 52 and Washington Sundar on 19. Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), KL Rahul (14), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (38), Ravindra Jadeja (9), and Dhruv Jurel (19) all disappointed. For England, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue took two wickets each.