IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

Leeds: India’s Weak Test Record India has played 7 Test matches at this ground, winning only 2, losing 4, and drawing 1. India first played at Leeds in 1952, losing by 7 wickets. The two victories came under the captaincy of Kapil Dev (1986) and Sourav Ganguly (2002). The Indian team last played at this ground in 2021 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, suffering a heavy defeat by an innings and 76 runs.

Headingley’s Test History: Home Team Dominance A total of 81 Test matches have been played at Headingley. England has won 37 of these, while touring teams have won only 25. The team batting first has won 29 times, while the team batting second has won 34 times. This indicates that the pitch changes rapidly during the match, requiring tactical acumen.

Nine Instances of Teams Being Bowled Out Under 100 The highest score at this ground is 653/4, achieved by Australia against England in 1993. The lowest score is 61 runs, scored by the West Indies in 2000. Nine times, teams have been bowled out for under 100 runs at this ground. The last time India played a Test match here, they were bowled out for just 78 runs.