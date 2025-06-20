scriptIND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India | IND vs ENG: Headingley&#39;s scary record haunts India, once all out for 61, no win in 18 years | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

Headingly ground has hosted 81 Test matches so far. England has registered 37 wins out of these matches, while touring teams have managed only 25 wins.

BharatJun 20, 2025 / 10:36 am

Patrika Desk

India has played 7 Test matches at Headingley so far. (Photo – IANS)

India vs England 1st Test: The first match of the five-Test series between India and England will be played on 20 June, today. This match, to be played at Headingley in Leeds, will mark the start of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. India has a poor record at Leeds, having won only two Test matches at this ground.

Leeds: India’s Weak Test Record

India has played 7 Test matches at this ground, winning only 2, losing 4, and drawing 1. India first played at Leeds in 1952, losing by 7 wickets. The two victories came under the captaincy of Kapil Dev (1986) and Sourav Ganguly (2002). The Indian team last played at this ground in 2021 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, suffering a heavy defeat by an innings and 76 runs.

Headingley’s Test History: Home Team Dominance

A total of 81 Test matches have been played at Headingley. England has won 37 of these, while touring teams have won only 25. The team batting first has won 29 times, while the team batting second has won 34 times. This indicates that the pitch changes rapidly during the match, requiring tactical acumen.

Nine Instances of Teams Being Bowled Out Under 100

The highest score at this ground is 653/4, achieved by Australia against England in 1993. The lowest score is 61 runs, scored by the West Indies in 2000. Nine times, teams have been bowled out for under 100 runs at this ground. The last time India played a Test match here, they were bowled out for just 78 runs.

India’s Performance in England

In the history of Test cricket between India and England, a total of 136 matches have been played. Team India has won only 35, while England has won 51, and 50 matches have been drawn. In England, India has won only 9 out of 67 matches.

