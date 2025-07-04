IND vs ENG: Jadeja’s Act Triggers Reaction from Stokes, Woakes – Umpire Steps In, Video Out

The incident began when Jadeja attempted a single after playing a Chris Woakes delivery to the off side. However, captain Shubman Gill refused the run, deeming it improbable. Following this, before the next ball, on-field umpire Sharfuddoula called Jadeja and cautioned him about running close to the danger area (the central part of the pitch). The umpire explained that such running could damage the pitch, violating the rules of the game.