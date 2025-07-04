IND vs ENG: Jadeja’s Act Triggers Reaction from Stokes, Woakes – Umpire Steps In, Video Out

Ravindra Jadeja, India vs England 2nd Test: A controversy unfolded on the second day of the second Test match between India and England at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a heated exchange with England captain Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, resulting in a warning from the umpire to Jadeja.
The incident began when Jadeja attempted a single after playing a Chris Woakes delivery to the off side. However, captain Shubman Gill refused the run, deeming it improbable. Following this, before the next ball, on-field umpire Sharfuddoula called Jadeja and cautioned him about running close to the danger area (the central part of the pitch). The umpire explained that such running could damage the pitch, violating the rules of the game.
Despite the umpire's warning, Jadeja, a short while later, again stepped near the danger area while running a run. This time, England captain Ben Stokes and bowler Chris Woakes reacted angrily. Woakes glared at Jadeja, believing he had deliberately disregarded the rules. In response, Jadeja gestured to indicate he hadn't stepped into the danger area and had run on one side of the pitch.
In cricket, the danger area is the part of the pitch where batsmen or runners are prohibited from stepping while running. This is because repeated running in that area can damage the pitch surface, affecting bowlers, especially spinners. If a batsman violates this rule, the umpire first issues a warning. For repeated violations, a penalty of 5 runs can be imposed on the batting team.
India posted a massive 587 runs in their first innings, boosted by captain Shubman Gill's record-breaking double century. In response, Akashdeep's devastating bowling claimed three wickets for England. However, Harry Brook and Joe Root steadied England with a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket. At the close of play, England were 77 for 3 in their first innings, still trailing India by 510 runs. Brook was on 30 and Root on 18 at stumps.