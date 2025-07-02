IND vs ENG: Mandhana-Verma Create History, Smash World Record Partnership

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have scored a combined total of 2726 runs in this format. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney from Australia are second on the list with 2720 runs. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine are in third place, having amassed 2556 runs for New Zealand.

Esha Oza and Thirtha Satish have scored 1985 runs for UAE, while Kavisha Egodage and Esha Oza are fifth with 1976 runs for UAE. In the Bristol match, the Indian women’s team, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 181 runs for the loss of four wickets. They had lost three wickets at 31 runs. From there, Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur added 93 runs for the fourth wicket. Jemimah scored 63 runs off 41 balls, including one six and nine fours.

Amanjot then partnered with Richa Ghosh for an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 57 runs, taking India to a substantial total. Amanjot scored 63 runs off 40 balls, while Richa remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 20 balls. For England, Lauren Bell took the most wickets with two, while Lauren Filer and M. Arlott took one wicket each.

In response, England managed only 157 runs for seven wickets. They had lost three wickets at 17 runs. Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones then added 70 runs for the fourth wicket. Tammy scored 54 runs off 35 balls, including one six and eight fours. Amy Jones contributed 32 runs off 27 balls.

Sophie Ecclestone, batting at number eight, scored 35 runs off 23 balls, but it wasn’t enough for victory. For India, S. Charani took the most wickets with two. This was her second T20 match; she took four wickets in her previous match. Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur each took one wicket. Amanjot, who excelled with both bat and ball, was named ‘Player of the Match’.