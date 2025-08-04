IND vs ENG: Oval Test on Knife-Edge

Harry Brook was given a lifeline on 19 by Siraj, and he made the most of it by scoring his 10th Test century. He played an innings of 111 runs off 98 balls. He was dismissed as the fourth wicket when the team's score was 301. Bethell was out after scoring 5 runs. As the sixth wicket, Joe Root was dismissed after making 105 runs off 152 balls — his 39th Test century.