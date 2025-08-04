4 August 2025,

Monday

IND vs ENG: Oval Test on Knife-Edge

IND vs ENG 5th Test: The fifth Test match between India and England at The Oval has reached a thrilling climax. On the final day, England needs 35 runs to win, while India requires three wickets.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket.

The fourth day of the Test match between India and England at The Oval was affected by rain, forcing an early end to the day's play. At the close of play, England were 339 for 6. England require 35 more runs to win on day five; however, if Chris Woakes is unable to bat due to injury, India will need 3 more wickets.

195-Run Partnership Between Joe Root and Harry Brook

England resumed on day four at 50 for 1. In the first session, England lost the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in quick succession. Following this, Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Harry Brook was given a lifeline on 19 by Siraj, and he made the most of it by scoring his 10th Test century. He played an innings of 111 runs off 98 balls. He was dismissed as the fourth wicket when the team's score was 301. Bethell was out after scoring 5 runs. As the sixth wicket, Joe Root was dismissed after making 105 runs off 152 balls — his 39th Test century.

Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton Remain Unbeaten

Jamie Smith (2*) and Jamie Overton (0*) are unbeaten at the crease. For India, Prasidh Krishna took 3 wickets, Siraj 2, and Akash Deep 1. Earlier, Team India's second innings ended at 396 runs. Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar contributed with half-centuries (53 runs each) to take the team's score to 396.

In response to India's first innings total of 224, England scored 247 runs, taking a 23-run lead. England, therefore, requires 374 runs to win the match.

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 08:31 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ENG: Oval Test on Knife-Edge
