scriptIND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

IND vs ENG 1st T20: India’s seven-wicket victory over England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens marks their seventh consecutive T20 International win at the venue.

New DelhiJan 23, 2025 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

Abhishek Sharma
IND vs ENG 1st T20 Highlights: Team India delivered a stellar performance against England on Wednesday night. India secured a 7-wicket victory in the first match of the 5-match T20 series, taking a 1-0 lead. This win is particularly significant as it marks India’s seventh consecutive T20 International victory at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, equalling Pakistan’s record in this regard.

India Pushed England onto the Back Foot Early On

India immediately pushed England onto the back foot in the first T20. Restricting England to just 132 runs batting first, India achieved the target in 12.5 overs. England captain Jos Buttler scored 68 runs, but no other batsman reached 20. For India, Abhishek Sharma scored 79 and Sanju Samson contributed 26 runs.

Most Consecutive Wins at a Single Venue in T20I

8 – England – Cardiff (2010-21)
7 – Pakistan – Karachi (2008-21)
7 – India – Kolkata (2016-25) *

Fastest 50 Runs for India vs England in T20I

12 balls – Yuvraj Singh (Durban) 2007
20 balls – Abhishek Sharma (Kolkata) 2025
27 balls – KL Rahul (Manchester) 2018
Read this too: India Deflates England’s Balloons; Jos Buttler Lists Reasons for Defeat

Surya vs Archer in T20I

8 innings
28 balls
29 runs
3 outs
9.66 average
103.57 batting strike rate

Varun Chakravarthy in T20I Since His Return Last Year

8 matches
20 wickets
Average 11.70
Strike rate 9.6
Economy 7.31
Note- In 7 out of these 8 matches, he took at least two wickets.

Livingstone vs Spin in India (T20)

30 innings
262 runs
12 outs
21.83 average
114.91 strike rate
Note- His average against fast bowlers is 39.68 and his strike rate is 204.18 under similar conditions.

Most Wickets for India in T20s

97 Arshdeep Singh (61 matches)
96 Yuzvendra Chahal (80)
90 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (87)
89 Jasprit Bumrah (70)
89 Hardik Pandya (110)

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

in 3 hours

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

National News

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

8 hours ago

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

Special

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

in 3 hours

Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

Bollywood

Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

in 3 hours

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

Sports

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

2 days ago

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

Sports

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

2 days ago

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

Sports

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

खेल

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

in 3 hours

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

खेल

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

2 days ago

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

खेल

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

2 days ago

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

खेल

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.