IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

India Pushed England onto the Back Foot Early OnIndia immediately pushed England onto the back foot in the first T20. Restricting England to just 132 runs batting first, India achieved the target in 12.5 overs. England captain Jos Buttler scored 68 runs, but no other batsman reached 20. For India, Abhishek Sharma scored 79 and Sanju Samson contributed 26 runs.
Most Consecutive Wins at a Single Venue in T20I8 – England – Cardiff (2010-21)
7 – Pakistan – Karachi (2008-21)
7 – India – Kolkata (2016-25) *
Fastest 50 Runs for India vs England in T20I12 balls – Yuvraj Singh (Durban) 2007
20 balls – Abhishek Sharma (Kolkata) 2025
27 balls – KL Rahul (Manchester) 2018
Surya vs Archer in T20I8 innings
28 balls
29 runs
3 outs
9.66 average
103.57 batting strike rate
Varun Chakravarthy in T20I Since His Return Last Year8 matches
20 wickets
Average 11.70
Strike rate 9.6
Economy 7.31
Note- In 7 out of these 8 matches, he took at least two wickets.
Livingstone vs Spin in India (T20)30 innings
262 runs
12 outs
21.83 average
114.91 strike rate
Note- His average against fast bowlers is 39.68 and his strike rate is 204.18 under similar conditions.
Most Wickets for India in T20s97 Arshdeep Singh (61 matches)
96 Yuzvendra Chahal (80)
90 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (87)
89 Jasprit Bumrah (70)
89 Hardik Pandya (110)