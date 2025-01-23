IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

India Pushed England onto the Back Foot Early On India immediately pushed England onto the back foot in the first T20. Restricting England to just 132 runs batting first, India achieved the target in 12.5 overs. England captain Jos Buttler scored 68 runs, but no other batsman reached 20. For India, Abhishek Sharma scored 79 and Sanju Samson contributed 26 runs.

Most Consecutive Wins at a Single Venue in T20I 8 – England – Cardiff (2010-21)

7 – Pakistan – Karachi (2008-21)

7 – India – Kolkata (2016-25) * Fastest 50 Runs for India vs England in T20I 12 balls – Yuvraj Singh (Durban) 2007

20 balls – Abhishek Sharma (Kolkata) 2025

27 balls – KL Rahul (Manchester) 2018

Surya vs Archer in T20I 8 innings

28 balls

29 runs

3 outs

9.66 average

103.57 batting strike rate Varun Chakravarthy in T20I Since His Return Last Year 8 matches

20 wickets

Average 11.70

Strike rate 9.6

Economy 7.31

