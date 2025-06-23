scriptIND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

India’s fielding and captain Shubman Gill’s strategy are being questioned after the Leeds Test. While Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped three catches, the late introduction of Bumrah also proved costly for Team India.

BharatJun 23, 2025 / 12:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Poor fielding and Shubman Gill’s captaincy under scrutiny in Leeds Test. (Photo – BCCI/X)

India vs England Leeds Test: The first three days of the India vs England Test match at Headingley, Leeds are complete. Although India secured a crucial 6-run lead in the first innings, the team’s poor fielding and Shubman Gill’s captaincy have come under scrutiny. Given the current situation, India may have to pay the price for this carelessness in the second innings.

Six Catches Dropped

Indian fielders have dropped six catches in this Test match so far. This is the first time since 2019 that the team has dropped five or more catches in the first innings of a Test match. The worst fielding performance was by young player Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dropped three catches in the slips alone. All three chances came off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

Dropped Catches Lead to Big Innings

All three batsmen whose catches Jaiswal dropped went on to score big innings. The first chance came on the second day, when Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett’s catch when he was on 15; Duckett went on to score 62. Next, he dropped Ollie Pope’s catch when he was on 60; Pope scored 106. On the third day, Harry Brook’s catch was dropped when he was on 83, and he eventually reached 99 before being dismissed. These three batsmen collectively added 109 extra runs, bringing England closer to India’s score and limiting India’s lead to just 6 runs.

Questions Raised Over Shubman Gill’s Captaincy

Furthermore, the strategy of Shubman Gill, captaining a Test match for the first time, has also been questioned. There were shortcomings in the selection and utilisation of bowlers. In particular, flaws were evident in the field placements. Yashasvi was repeatedly making mistakes in the slips, but Gill did not remove him from that position. Sai Sudharsan is a better slip fielder, and Gill could have replaced Yashasvi with him. Yashasvi had mostly fielded in the gully during the Australia tour. Deploying him at slip was a significant error of judgment by the captain.

Late Introduction of Bumrah Also Proves Costly

Additionally, when England had lost 8 wickets, Gill delayed bringing Bumrah into the attack. Finally, when Bumrah did bowl, he immediately dismissed Chris Woakes and Jos Tongue, effectively ending the English innings. However, by then, England had almost erased India’s lead. Gill also gave Shardul Thakur only 6 overs, while his form suggested he deserved more opportunities. Furthermore, Shardul is a better bowler with the new ball, but he was brought on to bowl in the 40th over.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

in 26 minutes

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 40 minutes

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

19 hours ago

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

19 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 40 minutes

IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

3 days ago

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket News

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

3 days ago

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

Cricket News

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

5 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

in 4 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

क्रिकेट

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 40 minutes

IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

3 days ago

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

3 days ago

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

क्रिकेट

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.