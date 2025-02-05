IND vs ENG: Stampede Outside Stadium During Ticket Sales, 10 Unconscious

Ticket sales for the second ODI in Cuttack, which began at 9 am today, resulted in a stampede, with reports of around 10 people fainting and approximately 15 injured. The exact number of injuries is yet to be officially confirmed.

Stampede-like situation in Cuttack for tickets for the second ODI. There are reports of 15 people being injured.#INDvsENG #INDvsENGODI #Cuttack pic.twitter.com/VxqfVrDLaF — Mamta Jaipal  (@ImMD45) February 5, 2025 The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England is scheduled for February 9th at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. A large crowd gathered this morning for offline ticket sales, leading to chaos and a near-stampede. Cricket fans thronged the ticket counters, creating a chaotic situation that required significant police intervention to manage. The deployment of security personnel prevented further injuries.

While online ticket sales for the second match have already concluded, 11,500 tickets were reserved for offline sales, starting at 9 am today (February 5th and 6th). The Odisha Cricket Association has also set up a dedicated counter for women. The Barabati Stadium has a capacity of approximately 44,000 spectators.