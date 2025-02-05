scriptIND vs ENG: Stampede Outside Stadium During Ticket Sales, 10 Unconscious | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs ENG: Stampede Outside Stadium During Ticket Sales, 10 Unconscious

Ticket sales for the second ODI in Cuttack, which began at 9 am today, resulted in a stampede, with reports of around 10 people fainting and approximately 15 injured.

Feb 05, 2025

Patrika Desk

कटक क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के बाहर टिकट खरीदने के लिए इकट्ठी हुई भीड़ के दौरान मची भगदड़, पुलिस और सुरक्षाकर्मी मदद कर रहे हैं और कुछ लोग नीचे गिरे हुए हैं, जिन्हें उठाया जा रहा है।
Following India’s impressive performance in the T20 format, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting a similar display in the upcoming ODI series against England. The first ODI will be played in Nagpur, the second in Cuttack, and the final match in Ahmedabad. Tickets for the first match are already sold out, and sales for the second match have commenced. The first ODI is scheduled for February 6th in Nagpur, the second for February 9th, and the third for February 12th.
Ticket sales for the second ODI in Cuttack, which began at 9 am today, resulted in a stampede, with reports of around 10 people fainting and approximately 15 injured. The exact number of injuries is yet to be officially confirmed.
The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England is scheduled for February 9th at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. A large crowd gathered this morning for offline ticket sales, leading to chaos and a near-stampede. Cricket fans thronged the ticket counters, creating a chaotic situation that required significant police intervention to manage. The deployment of security personnel prevented further injuries.
While online ticket sales for the second match have already concluded, 11,500 tickets were reserved for offline sales, starting at 9 am today (February 5th and 6th). The Odisha Cricket Association has also set up a dedicated counter for women. The Barabati Stadium has a capacity of approximately 44,000 spectators.

Ticket Prices for the Second ODI

Gallery Number 1 & 3: ₹1,100
Gallery Number 2 & 4: ₹900
Gallery Number 5: ₹1,200
Gallery Number 7: ₹700
VIP Tickets: ₹6,000
AC Box: ₹8,000
Corporate Box: ₹20,000

