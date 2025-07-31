31 July 2025,

Thursday

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Team India to Field Four Changes in Oval Test; Big Update Ahead of Match

Team India Playing 11 Updates: England have announced their team with four changes. Meanwhile, a major update regarding the Indian team's playing XI has emerged.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Team India Playing 11 Updates
Team India Playing XI updates: Indian team (Photo source: IANS)

IND vs ENG 5th Test Team India Playing 11 Updates: A decisive match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is scheduled for today, 31 July, at the Oval. England has already announced its playing eleven with four changes. All eyes are now on Team India's playing eleven. A major update regarding the Indian team's playing eleven has emerged about 12 hours before the match. According to reports, the Shubman Gill-led team may also field four major changes.

Karun Nair's Return in Place of Shardul Thakur

According to a report by Express Sports, Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir are going to make four changes. Karun Nair may return to the playing eleven in place of Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna may get another chance in the playing eleven in place of fast bowler Anshul Kamboj. Although Prasidh Krishna and Karun Nair have been given opportunities before, both failed to capitalise on them.

Akashdeep to Replace Bumrah

The third change in India's playing eleven will be Akashdeep in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who could not play the previous match due to back pain. The fourth change will be in the wicketkeeper's position. Dhruv Jurel will get a chance in place of the injured Rishabh Pant. Jurel has been wicket-keeping for the last two matches, but now he will also be seen batting.

India's Playing XI After Changes

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Karun Nair, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Akashdeep, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 11:25 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ENG: Team India to Field Four Changes in Oval Test; Big Update Ahead of Match
