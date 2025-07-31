IND vs ENG: Team India to Field Four Changes in Oval Test; Big Update Ahead of Match

IND vs ENG 5th Test Team India Playing 11 Updates: A decisive match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is scheduled for today, 31 July, at the Oval. England has already announced its playing eleven with four changes. All eyes are now on Team India's playing eleven. A major update regarding the Indian team's playing eleven has emerged about 12 hours before the match. According to reports, the Shubman Gill-led team may also field four major changes.
According to a report by Express Sports, Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir are going to make four changes. Karun Nair may return to the playing eleven in place of Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna may get another chance in the playing eleven in place of fast bowler Anshul Kamboj. Although Prasidh Krishna and Karun Nair have been given opportunities before, both failed to capitalise on them.
The third change in India's playing eleven will be Akashdeep in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who could not play the previous match due to back pain. The fourth change will be in the wicketkeeper's position. Dhruv Jurel will get a chance in place of the injured Rishabh Pant. Jurel has been wicket-keeping for the last two matches, but now he will also be seen batting.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Karun Nair, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Akashdeep, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.