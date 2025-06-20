scriptIND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

IND vs ENG: Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the India vs England Test series. You can watch the matches on various Sony Sports Network channels with commentary in Hindi, English, and other regional languages.

BharatJun 20, 2025 / 08:11 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs ENG: A five-match Test series to be played between India and England (Photo: BCCI)

The first match of the five-Test series between India and England will be played on 20 June. This match, at Headingley, Leeds, will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The first session will run from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM (two hours), followed by a lunch break. The second session will commence at 6:10 PM and conclude at 8:10 PM. A tea break will be from 8:10 PM to 8:30 PM, with the final session running from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM. However, the aim is to complete the full 90 overs, weather permitting.
Leeds Test Session Timings:
First Session – 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Lunch Break (5:30 PM to 6:10 PM)
Second Session – 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM
Tea Break (8:10 PM to 8:30 PM)
Third Session – 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM

IND vs ENG: Key Details

When will the first Test match between India and England be played?
The first Test match between India and England will be played on Friday, 20 June.

Where will the first Test match between India and England be played?
The first Test match between India and England will be played at the historic Headingley Stadium in Leeds.
When will the first Test match between India and England begin?
The first Test match between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will be at 3:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England Test series?
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the India vs England Test series. You can watch the match with commentary in Hindi, English, and other Indian languages on various Sony Sports Network channels.
How to watch the live match on phone or laptop?
Live streaming of this match will be available on JioCinema app and Sony LIV app in India.

How to watch the live match for free?
The match will be broadcast on the JioCinema app. No charges apply for watching the live match on this app. You can install the JioCinema app on your phone and watch the match for free.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

National News

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket News

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

in 5 hours

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

Jaipur

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

19 hours ago

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

Health

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

18 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

Cricket News

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

2 days ago

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

Cricket News

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

3 days ago

Steve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return

Cricket News

Steve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return

5 days ago

India to Play 18 Tests Across 6 Nations in New WTC Cycle Starting June 17th

Cricket News

India to Play 18 Tests Across 6 Nations in New WTC Cycle Starting June 17th

5 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

in 5 hours

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

क्रिकेट

Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

2 days ago

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

क्रिकेट

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

3 days ago

Steve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return

क्रिकेट

Steve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return

5 days ago

India to Play 18 Tests Across 6 Nations in New WTC Cycle Starting June 17th

क्रिकेट

India to Play 18 Tests Across 6 Nations in New WTC Cycle Starting June 17th

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.