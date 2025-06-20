IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

Leeds Test Session Timings:

First Session – 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Lunch Break (5:30 PM to 6:10 PM)

Second Session – 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM

Tea Break (8:10 PM to 8:30 PM)

Third Session – 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM

IND vs ENG: Key Details When will the first Test match between India and England be played?

The first Test match between India and England will be played on Friday, 20 June. Where will the first Test match between India and England be played?

The first Test match between India and England will be played at the historic Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

When will the first Test match between India and England begin?

The first Test match between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will be at 3:00 PM. Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England Test series?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the India vs England Test series. You can watch the match with commentary in Hindi, English, and other Indian languages on various Sony Sports Network channels.

How to watch the live match on phone or laptop?

Live streaming of this match will be available on JioCinema app and Sony LIV app in India. How to watch the live match for free?

The match will be broadcast on the JioCinema app. No charges apply for watching the live match on this app. You can install the JioCinema app on your phone and watch the match for free.