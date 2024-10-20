IND vs NZ, 1st test Highlights: New Zealand defeated India after 36 years on their home land

Rachin Ravindra scored 134 runs in the first innings and 39 runs in the second innings. He was also awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his outstanding performance. Chasing a target of 107 runs was not easy for the Kiwi team. In the initial session, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj troubled the Kiwi batsmen with their swing. But after two wickets fell, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra took charge and led the team to victory.

Both of them shared an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs for the third wicket. India had scored 46 runs in their first innings. In response, New Zealand’s first innings ended at 402. This gave the Kiwi team a lead of 356 runs. In the second innings, the Indian team scored 462 runs, taking a lead of 106 runs. In response, New Zealand achieved the target of 107 runs in 27.4 overs, losing two wickets.

Two wickets fell for New Zealand today. The first wicket was that of captain Tom Latham, who was dismissed by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah without scoring. The second wicket was that of opener Devon Conway, who was also dismissed by Bumrah. Conway was initially not given out by the umpire, but the review showed that the ball would have hit the stumps. The umpire had to change his decision. Conway scored 17 runs.

In the end, Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 39 and Will Young scored 45 runs. With this win, the Kiwi team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The next match will be played in Pune from October 24. This historic win has benefited New Zealand, taking them to the fourth position in the WTC points table. New Zealand has won four matches out of nine, with 48 points and a winning percentage of 44.44. On the other hand, India’s winning percentage has decreased to 68.06, but they are still at the top.