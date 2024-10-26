scriptIND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: 3 mistakes could cost India series defeat after 69 years | IND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: 3 mistakes could cost India series defeat after 69 years | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: 3 mistakes could cost India series defeat after 69 years

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the Pune Test has been unimpressive.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: New Zealand won the first match in Bengaluru after 36 years, and now the Kiwis are eyeing a historic Test series win against India after 69 years. This will be their first series win in India since 1955-56. After two days of play in the second Test match in Pune, the New Zealand team is dominating. Meanwhile, the danger of losing the series is looming over Team India. If the match continues in this manner, India will lose not only the Pune Test but also the series. India has made three big mistakes in this match, which have put them on the backfoot. Let’s take a look at these mistakes.

Losing 9 wickets for just 106 runs

India’s first mistake was losing 9 wickets for just 106 runs in the first innings. The Indian team was bowled out for 156 runs in 45.3 overs. When the Indian batsmen were batting, it seemed like it was difficult to score on the pitch, but the New Zealand batsmen proved this notion wrong.

Senior players failed

In the first innings of the Pune Test, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform. They had also failed in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test, and now they have failed again. If senior players like them don’t score runs, the team will have to bear the consequences. How can you expect the young players to perform?

Rohit Sharma’s poor captaincy

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the Pune Test has been unimpressive. On the second day, India needed an aggressive approach to get wickets, but the field placements didn’t suggest that the Indian captain was looking to take wickets or put pressure on the Kiwis. Even former coach Ravi Shastri commented on this from the commentary box.

