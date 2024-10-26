IND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: 3 mistakes could cost India series defeat after 69 years

Losing 9 wickets for just 106 runs India’s first mistake was losing 9 wickets for just 106 runs in the first innings. The Indian team was bowled out for 156 runs in 45.3 overs. When the Indian batsmen were batting, it seemed like it was difficult to score on the pitch, but the New Zealand batsmen proved this notion wrong.

Senior players failed In the first innings of the Pune Test, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform. They had also failed in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test, and now they have failed again. If senior players like them don’t score runs, the team will have to bear the consequences. How can you expect the young players to perform?