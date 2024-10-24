IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat first, India makes three big changes

Rohit and Yashasvi can make this record Yashasvi Jaiswal is four sixes away from equalling the record for most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket. If he hits five sixes in the Pune Test, he will achieve this record. On the other hand, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is two sixes away from equalling the Indian record for most sixes in Test cricket.

India’s Playing 11 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, and Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand’s Playing 11 Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (Wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, and William O’Rourke.