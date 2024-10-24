IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat first, India makes three big changes

scriptIND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat first, India makes three big changes | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: The second Test match between India and New Zealand is being played in Pune today. In this match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and decided to bat first. Four changes have been made in both teams.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Highlights: The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand has seen the Kiwi team take a 1-0 lead by winning the Bangalore Test. The second match of the series is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. In this match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bat first. Latham said that the pitch is slightly different from last week. He informed that Matt Henry has been replaced by Santner in the playing eleven. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma said that three big changes have been made in the team. Mohammad Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav have been replaced by Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill.

Rohit and Yashasvi can make this record

Yashasvi Jaiswal is four sixes away from equalling the record for most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket. If he hits five sixes in the Pune Test, he will achieve this record. On the other hand, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is two sixes away from equalling the Indian record for most sixes in Test cricket.

India’s Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing 11

Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (Wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, and William O’Rourke.

