IND vs NZ: After first loss against India, captain Mitchell Santner expresses pain, reveals where the mistake happened

Regarding giving Mitchell the last over, he said, "I think the way the Indian batsmen put pressure on the spinners, it felt like the cutters were holding up a bit in the first innings. I think it's always a bit difficult for anyone in the last over." Meanwhile, praising Duffy, he told Harsha, "Don't jinx him. He has shown his class for us over the last few years. He has played the role of a senior bowler for us, and it's good when he swings it from the top."