22 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: After first loss against India, captain Mitchell Santner expresses pain, reveals where the mistake happened

IND vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights: New Zealand faced a 48-run defeat against India in the first T20 International match. The Kiwi captain attributed the loss primarily to the early fall of two wickets.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

IND vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. (Photo source: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

IND vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights: New Zealand suffered a 48-run defeat against India in the first match of the five-match T20 series played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. With this, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead. New Zealand captain's decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired significantly when India posted a massive score of 238 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to explosive innings from Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh. Mitchell Santner attributed the defeat to the early loss of two wickets.

'The Indian team played very well'

After the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said, "I think you always look ahead, obviously you want to win the match. We know their record has been fantastic over the last two years. This was a good match for us, but the Indian team played very well."

'Disappointment with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra'

Praising Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman, he expressed disappointment with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, stating, "I think GP and Chappie's innings were fantastic, especially when you lose two wickets early. I think on good pitches, if you give yourself a little time, you can catch up. They put pressure on us with their bowling throughout the innings. There is no chance of trying to bowl dot balls against this team; to win against them, you have to be ready from the first ball."

'Don't jinx him'

Regarding giving Mitchell the last over, he said, "I think the way the Indian batsmen put pressure on the spinners, it felt like the cutters were holding up a bit in the first innings. I think it's always a bit difficult for anyone in the last over." Meanwhile, praising Duffy, he told Harsha, "Don't jinx him. He has shown his class for us over the last few years. He has played the role of a senior bowler for us, and it's good when he swings it from the top."

Share the news:

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 09:55 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ: After first loss against India, captain Mitchell Santner expresses pain, reveals where the mistake happened

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs NZ 1st T20: Abhishek Sharma’s statement wins hearts

IND vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights
Cricket News

PCB Adds Fuel to Fire with Email to ICC Ahead of Final Decision on Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Participation

PCB email to ICC in support of Bangladesh
Cricket News

Star Batter Shanto’s Big Statement Amidst BCB and ICC Stalemate: ‘Bangladesh Players Want to Play T20 World Cup’

Najmul Hossain Shanto on T20 World Cup
Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav to Create History Against New Zealand Today, Joining Rohit and Virat in Special Club

Suryakumar Yadav 100th T20I
Cricket News

BCCI Likely to Deliver Major Blow to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Salaries May Be Slashed by More Than Half

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Latest News
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.