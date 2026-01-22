IND vs NZ: After first loss against India, captain Mitchell Santner expresses pain, reveals where the mistake happened

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. (Photo source: X/@mufaddal_vohra)
IND vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights: New Zealand suffered a 48-run defeat against India in the first match of the five-match T20 series played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. With this, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead. New Zealand captain's decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired significantly when India posted a massive score of 238 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to explosive innings from Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh. Mitchell Santner attributed the defeat to the early loss of two wickets.
After the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said, "I think you always look ahead, obviously you want to win the match. We know their record has been fantastic over the last two years. This was a good match for us, but the Indian team played very well."
Praising Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman, he expressed disappointment with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, stating, "I think GP and Chappie's innings were fantastic, especially when you lose two wickets early. I think on good pitches, if you give yourself a little time, you can catch up. They put pressure on us with their bowling throughout the innings. There is no chance of trying to bowl dot balls against this team; to win against them, you have to be ready from the first ball."
Regarding giving Mitchell the last over, he said, "I think the way the Indian batsmen put pressure on the spinners, it felt like the cutters were holding up a bit in the first innings. I think it's always a bit difficult for anyone in the last over." Meanwhile, praising Duffy, he told Harsha, "Don't jinx him. He has shown his class for us over the last few years. He has played the role of a senior bowler for us, and it's good when he swings it from the top."
