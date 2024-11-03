IND vs NZ: Former England Captain Reveals India’s Biggest Weakness, Cricket Australia Calls Mumbai Test Extraordinary

New Zealand defeated Rohit Sharma-led Team India by 25 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, handing India its first whitewash at home in a Test series of three or more matches. Congratulating New Zealand on their stunning win, Vaughan wrote on X, “Winning in India is incredible, but a clean sweep is remarkable… This is the biggest Test series win.” India now has a group of batsmen who struggle against spin like many other teams.

India’s Top Order Collapsed for 29 Runs India needed 147 runs to avoid defeat, but the top order of the team collapsed again, and half of the team was out for just 29 runs. Rishabh Pant, however, played fearlessly and completed his half-century in just 48 balls. He shared a 42-run partnership with Jadeja and then added 35 runs with Washington Sundar. However, Ajaz Patel stopped the attack and got Pant out, completing his second five-wicket haul in the match.

Cricbuzz.com wrote on X, “Mumbai witnessed an extraordinary sight, with New Zealand defeating India 3-0, just three weeks before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series started.” Pant’s dismissal slowed down the runs, and New Zealand soon destroyed the remaining lineup, whitewashing India in the series, which is the first time since 1999-2000 when South Africa won 2-0.

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer said, “New Zealand’s achievement deserves immense praise. This is perhaps the biggest moment in New Zealand cricket history. They outplayed India in every department and won, and they deserve all the praise and respect. Great game.” However, Jaffer criticized Pant’s controversial dismissal, saying, “I don’t think it was that decisive to overturn the field umpire’s not-out decision.”