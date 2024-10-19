scriptIND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan hits his first Test century in difficult times, India makes comeback | IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan hits his first Test century in difficult times, India makes a comeback | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan hits his first Test century in difficult times, India makes comeback

Sarfaraz started playing from 70 runs on the fourth day and batted aggressively. He completed his century in just 110 balls. This Mumbai batsman took on all New Zealand bowlers and scored runs quickly.

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 10:44 am

Patrika Desk

Sarfaraz Khan Century, India vs New Zealand 1st Test: India and New Zealand are playing the first Test match at the Chinnaswami Stadium in Bengaluru, and on the fourth day, young batsman Sarfaraz Khan has scored a brilliant century. This is Sarfaraz’s first century in his Test career, and it has come at a time when the team needed it the most.
Sarfaraz started playing from 70 runs on the fourth day and batted aggressively. With the help of Sarfaraz’s century, India has scored 294 runs for three wickets in their second innings and is now 62 runs behind New Zealand. As soon as Sarfaraz scored his century, he was overjoyed and celebrated his innings. Not only that, but he also shared a partnership of over 60 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket.
This Mumbai batsman took on all New Zealand bowlers and scored runs quickly. No bowler could put pressure on him. At the time of writing, he had scored 107 runs in 130 balls. Earlier, Sarfaraz had added 136 runs with Virat Kohli in 163 balls. Kohli was out for 70 runs.
It is worth mentioning that Sarfaraz played his first Test match against the England cricket team this year. He has played four Test matches and has scored over 300 runs in seven innings at an average of almost 56. Apart from one century, he has also scored four half-centuries. In his first Test series against England, Sarfaraz had scored 200 runs in five innings of three matches at an average of 50. His best score was 68* runs.

